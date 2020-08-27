Level of Covid-19 infection in Kildare six times national average

The level of Covid-19 infection in Kildare is running at six times the national average, it has been revealed.

The local rate in the locked-down county is 159 per 100,000, which is far in excess of the 27 per 100,000 rate in the county as a whole, officials confirmed.

It comes as NPHET meets later today on the level of contagion in the county, with Cabinet meeting tomorrow to consider any recommendation.

The disclosure came from Dr Colm Henry at a HSE briefing on the pandemic at Dublin City University. He said: "The two-week incidence is much higher than the national average at 159 per 100,000.

"The Kildare outbreaks (at meat plants) have acted as seems into the community."

Nonetheless the aim was to lift restrictions in Kildare, the only county with specific extra controls, "as soon as possible," said HSE boss Paul Reid.

Ireland was not experiencing a "second surge," he emphasised, but had to take specific and targeted actions.

A total of 3,000 staff have now been tested at meat plants and food processing factories in Kildare, Laois and Offaly over the past three weeks, he said.

Restrictions were lifted in Laois and Offaly because they were not showing the same level of community incidence as Kildare and were in fact close to the national average, he said.

Sero-testing of all staff at meat and food plants with more than 50 employees will be rolled out nationwide over the next several weeks, the HSE said.

Online Editors