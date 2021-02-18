Level 5 Covid restrictions could remain in place until May

Level 5 restrictions may remain in place until May under new plans for living with the virus being discussed by the Government.

The Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 agreed to begin a phased reopening of schools on March 1 after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised students can begin returning to classes.

However, all other decisions on restrictions were postponed until a meeting next Monday.

A cautious approach to reopening the country is expected over the coming months as the National Vaccination ­Programme continues.

A small amount of construction may be permitted next month but most restrictions will remain in place until the end of April or start of May. Restrictions will be reviewed in early April.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his Cabinet ministers were briefed by Nphet and the Health Service Executive (HSE). The warnings from Nphet were described as “stark” after the meeting.

A phased reopening of primary and secondary schools was discussed by the committee.

Under a proposed plan, junior and senior infant pupils, along with first and second class and Leaving Cert students, would return to classes in the first week of March.

Other national school classes would return in the latter half of the month under the plan which will be discussed by the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on Monday.

The proposed plan, which is dependent on the spread of the virus and teacher union support, would also see fifth-year students return to class in mid-March.

Each step of the reopening of schools will be reviewed to assess the impact on the spread of the virus in the ­community.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland the public was warned against making plans for Easter as Northern Ireland’s lockdown is to remain in place for another six weeks.

Last night, the Executive announced details of a number of relaxations to the lockdown from March 8, but the majority of measures will remain in place until at least April 1.

It came as it emerged the R number in Northern Ireland is now between 0.7 and 0.8.

First Minister Arlene Foster has revealed that the youngest children will be able to return to school in just over two weeks’ time.

However, Ms Foster warned that the return of pre-school, nursery and primary 1 to 3 pupils from March 8 will result in the R number beginning to climb again.

The respite for parents and children will only be temporary, however, as they will revert to remote learning again on March 22 to allow students in years 12 to 14 to go back to school until the Easter holidays.

Also from March 8, limited click-and-collect services for goods now regarded as essential, such as footwear and baby clothing, will resume, while the number of people allowed to meet outdoors will rise to 10.

The Executive met yesterday afternoon to discuss the current lockdown, which has been in place in Northern ­Ireland since December 26.

