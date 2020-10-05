Level 3 announcement live: Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirms new Covid-19 restrictions

Independent.ie journalists bring you all the latest updates as the Goverment is set to announce the entire country is moving to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is due to speak at 9pm as the Goverment is expected to announce new restrictions across the country.

Nphet have recommended that the entire country be moved to Level 5 - the highest level of restrictions possible under the Government's Living with Covid-19 plan.

But Mr Martin is expected to confirm that the country will simply be brought up to Level 3 of restrictions, bringing the remainder of the country in line with the restrictions already in place in Dublin and Donegal.

Indoor dining banned but wet pubs can stay open under new Level 3 restrictions

Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.

The Cabinet is signing off on new Covid-19 restrictions which will only allow pubs and restaurants provide outdoor dining and takeaway service for the next three weeks.

Pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to open but they will only be able to provide outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The same rules will apply to restaurants and pubs that do serve food.

However, so called ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin will still be prohibited from opening unlike their counterparts in other counties.

This comes as there were 518 new cases and no further deaths confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed in the state to 38,549, while the death toll from the virus stands at 1,810.

There were 134 new cases confirmed in Dublin today, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

