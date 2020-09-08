'Let's learn to live with the virus' - WHO special envoys says people should not bank on vaccine to 'restore normality'

Covid-19 special envoy for the WHO, David Nabarro, said that people should not bank on a vaccine to ‘restore normality’.

Mr Nabarro, speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, said people need to learn to live with the virus, and predicted the end of the year was the very earliest people should expect to see a vaccine.

He said: "I would like to echo my colleagues at the W.H.O such as Irishman Dr Mike Ryan, the Director of the Emergencies programme, in saying that we should not bank on a vaccine to restore normality."

This came after the news that nine pharmaceutical giants drafted a letter which states they will not compromise the safety of any vaccine in favour of speeding up the process.

Companies such as AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer - who have vaccines in phase three clinical trials - signed up to the agreement.

Speculation has mounted that there is significant political pressure being applied to companies with vaccines in the human trial stages of testing to speed up the trials.

“This is big news that the heads of these companies have come together to pen this document. They’re making a commitment to the safety of any potential vaccine and are prioritising safety over speed.

“I think this will bring an extra bit of reassurance to the public. The last thing we need is having people saying they don’t want to take a vaccine even if there’s one available, due to safety concerns.

“Let’s learn to live with this virus - then the economy and social life can be restored. We can’t have one or the other; we must have one and the other,” Nabarro insisted.

Mr Nabarro said that while the frustration felt by some at the restrictions is understandable, he explained that when ICU admissions and hospitalisations are low, the country is at its most vulnerable.

“When case numbers and hospitalisations are low, this is when people can let their guard down and the virus comes back like a flash. It is the most dangerous time of all,” Nabarro said.

The Londoner said that before any mass non-essential travel is permitted, he would like to see a widespread standardised framework put in place for testing and tracing. Nabarro suggested that the European Union is the perfect organisation to bear responsibility for this type of coordinated response.

Online Editors