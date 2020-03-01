| 2.9°C Dublin

Lessons from the coalface of the coronavirus

In just 10 days, the arrival of Covid-19 has plunged Italy into a new world of anxiety and official action, writes Paddy Agnew

An almost empty Piazza del Duomo in the centre of Milan. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images

From one moment to the next in Italy, the earth has moved beneath our feet. We have been plunged into a hazy nightmare where it seems that the apocalypse might not be exactly now but, in truth, it is only a matter of minutes away.

Until Friday of last week, just 10 days ago, the coronavirus epidemic, Covid-19, was something happening 9,000km away, something that probably would not arrive here and, even if did, would be of limited impact.

Health Minister Simon Harris holds a leaflet for the public awareness campaign for Covid-19 at Dublin Airport. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Yet in the space of 10 days between Friday, February 21, and today, Italy has moved from being a country with no cases of Covid-19 to one with over 1,000 cases, including 29 deaths.

