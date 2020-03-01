Lessons from the coalface of the coronavirus

From one moment to the next in Italy, the earth has moved beneath our feet. We have been plunged into a hazy nightmare where it seems that the apocalypse might not be exactly now but, in truth, it is only a matter of minutes away.

Until Friday of last week, just 10 days ago, the coronavirus epidemic, Covid-19, was something happening 9,000km away, something that probably would not arrive here and, even if did, would be of limited impact.

Yet in the space of 10 days between Friday, February 21, and today, Italy has moved from being a country with no cases of Covid-19 to one with over 1,000 cases, including 29 deaths.

All of a sudden, all bets are off. Do we prepare for a plague of medieval proportions, or is it, as many medical experts keep on reassuring us, just a particularly virulent pneumonia that is doing its Grim Reaper rounds, a pneumonia most likely to strike those over 80 years of age, with a "medically compromised" history.

Faced with a scenario in which La Scala Opera House in Milan, the Carnevale in Venice, schools, universities, cinemas and even churches in parts of Lombardy were closed, alarm seemed justified. When we heard that one of the season's biggest football games, Juventus v Inter in Turin tonight, will be played behind closed doors because of Covid-19, then we knew that things were really serious.

When the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, in the wake of the first death last Friday week, opted to do the rounds of the Sunday TV news and chat programmes, we knew we were in further trouble.

The polished, calm and sensible Mr Conte told Italians that there was "no justification for panic", that the government "had a plan", that people should remain calm and that there was no need to create "a huge sense of alarm".

In other countries, his fluent and reasonable words would probably have served their purpose. In cynical old Italy, however, they merely served to convince people to prepare for the worst.

At the beginning of last week, the epidemic was exclusively centred on five or six northern regions, in particular Lombardy (Milan) and Veneto (Venice), allowing the authorities to attempt an unlikely lockdown, complete with army roadblocks, of an area containing approximately 50,000 people.

By the end of last week, the virus had turned up in the regions of Tuscany, Puglia and Campania, admittedly in very small numbers and obviously imported from the north, perhaps even by students returning home after their universities were closed.

It seems that the rest of us can only hold our breath and wait for the seemingly inevitable, that is the arrival of Covid-19, a dinner guest just about as welcome as the dead Commendatore at the end of Mozart's Don Giovanni.

This has been a time, too, when we have all expanded our vocabulary to take in terms like "focolaio" (outbreak) or "assintomatico" (asymptomatic, that is a carrier who shows no symptoms) or, arguably even more important, "paziente zero", (patient zero).

This last term has caused a lot of confusion, since the media uses it to refer to the first person to bring the disease into Italy. Correct medical terminology, however, refers to "primary" and "index" cases, with index referring to the first person to be treated for the disease but who is not necessarily its source, while the primary patient case is the source of an outbreak.

The point is that there has been a deal of head-scratching and no clear explanation as to how the virus arrived in Italy. The first person to die from the disease 10 days ago in Italy was 78-year-old Alberto Trevisan who came from the tiny village of Vo Euganeo, near Padua in Veneto.

This man had never been near China in his life. In all probability he contracted the disease on the night of February 9 when, along with half the village, he sat in one of the town's two central bars to watch the Milan derby, Inter Milan v AC Milan.

Researchers and virologists now suspect that Italy's Wuhan area has had an undetected coronavirus since at least mid-January. What looked to doctors like a bad case of pneumonia, due to a very dry and very cold January, was in fact coronavirus.

The good side of this analysis, according to virologist Ilaria Capua, is that if the virus has been around since mid-January then many more people than previously calculated have had it, thus reducing the mortality ratio.

Despite everything, though, Covid-19 psychosis has thus far been limited. In the north, some supermarkets have been hit by panic buying, with shelves being cleared. Nationwide, face masks and disinfectant gel are impossible to find... that is, unless you are willing to pay €22 for a €3 bottle of gel, or €100 for a box of masks, all online prices, of course.

Even containers of gel left outside the toilets inside the Italian parliament of Palazzo Montecitorio for the use of deputies have mysteriously disappeared.

Otherwise, the rest of the country waits blithely. For example, there is hardly a face mask to be seen on the streets of Rome, except for those worn by Chinese or Japanese tourists, of course.

A French colleague, who two weeks ago travelled to Japan to cover the quarantined block of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, on her return to Rome thought it best to have herself checked out at the Spallanzani hospital, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

Perhaps, it was the late hour of her arrival at the hospital but staff declined to run a check. Are you feeling ill? No. OK, then, go home and if you develop symptoms, let us know.

To be fair, the Spallanzani appears to have done some excellent work. Last Friday, it was announced that the first person to contract the coronavirus in Italy, a Chinese tourist in Rome who was hospitalised on January, had made a full recovery.

In all, since the outbreak of the disease in Italy, 45 people have been cured.

By the end of last week, however, the mood has changed. As administrators and politicians began to count the cost of a partial closedown of Italy's northern commercial and industrial powerhouse, they began to feel that maybe they had better get the show back on the road.

The Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, produced a short promo on social media announcing that "Milan is not closing down". There was a call from trade unions, banks and businesses for a return to normality, with the word "ripartenza" (restart) appearing in media reports.

That reasoning is not hard to fathom. With countries all over the world issuing warnings about travelling to Italy, the tourism industry, which counts for 12pc of GDP, is about to take a massive hit. Cancellations have already touched levels of 70pc in Rome and 90pc in Milan.

Add in concern about export losses in areas such as the agri-foodstuffs industry, heavy metal, car manufacture and fashion wear (for example, buyers are not travelling to Italy to place their orders), then coronavirus could cost Italy a 0.2pc fall in GDP, or worse, putting an already struggling Italy technically into recession (the last quarter showed minus growth figures).

When Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and Health Minister Roberto Speranza met with the resident foreign press last Thursday, they had a simple message for us. Tell your readers and listeners that it is safe to visit Italy and to do trade with us.

We have everything under control and, anyway, coronavirus has impacted on only 0.05pc of national territory while only 0.089pc of the total population has been put under quarantine. Also in attendance was Prof Giuseppe Ippolito, director of the Spallanzani hospital.

The Sunday Independent asked him if it was really necessary to cancel major sports events such as next Saturday's Ireland v Italy rugby match:

"Governments, of course, have every right to take decisions like this but the World Health Organisation is still evaluating the danger of 'mass gathering' events... Decisions like this are often more based on precaution that on a real risk."

With the virus apparently spreading from Italy to half of Europe and with 29 dead and over 1,000 having contracted the disease in Italy, here is hoping that the foreign minister, the health minister and the professor are all correct.