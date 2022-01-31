Leo Varadkar launches new guidelines on Covid-19 risks in the workplace

Workers are urged to beware of Covid-19 symptoms and employers are warned to impose isolation and other precautions in virus cases detected at work.

These warnings come in new return-to-workplace guidelines for bosses and employees published today.

Employment Minister Leo Varadkar said the new advice is based on consultation with employers, unions and other groups involved in the process of phasing out advice for most people to operate from home if possible.

These guidelines are separate from a draft law unveiled last Tuesday, which concerned workers’ eventual right to continue working from home in a post-pandemic world.

This legislation was strongly criticised by union leaders and the opposition as being too heavily weighted in the bosses’ favour.

The Fine Gael leader said today’s guidelines were designed to help both employers and workers find the safest pathway back toward normal working.

The so-called ‘Transitional Protocol’ is designed as a wake-up call to everyone concerned that the virus remains a threat and it is far too early to cease vigilance.

The document reminds employers to continue advising workers not to come to work if they are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or if they have had a positive Covid-19 test.

It urges workers to keep up with changing symptoms of virus variants and follow public health advice in all cases.

Both sides are urged to stay in touch with the health authorities and follow their guidance at all times.

The protocols come 10 days after the Government surprised many by announcing an almost total ending of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Varadkar said the new guidelines meant the health authorities were still available to advise.

“It’s a guidance document and is designed to help, not to complicate. The emphasis on personal protective measures, including getting vaccinated and boosted, still stands, and it is still crucial that anyone with symptoms isolates and takes a test – either an antigen or PCR depending on their circumstances,” Mr Varadkar said.

Junior employment minister, Damien English, said the return to work was largely due to the compliance and co-operation by the wider Irish population in fighting Covid-19.

He advised employers, workers and their representatives to contact the Health and Safety Authority with any queries.

Separately, Justice Minister Helen McEntee yesterday opened a promised scheme to regularise thousands of undocumented migrants and their families who are living in Ireland.

Online applications for the scheme will be accepted for six months until July 31.

The scheme will enable applicants, and their eligible dependants, who meet the requirements to remain in the State, regularising their residency status.