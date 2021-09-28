| 9.2°C Dublin

Leaving on a jet plane: Irish in the US await lifting of travel ban

Claire Lynch lives and works in New York and has not been back to Ireland since 2019. Expand
Claire Lynch is looking forward to being back in Ireland for Christmas. Expand

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Claire Lynch is among the thousands of Irish citizens hoping to touch down on home soil in the coming months now that the travel ban is set to be lifted.

The 25-year-old has lived in New York for three years and has not been home since 2019.

The Dubliner works in a hospital research department in the city and is on a H-1B Visa, a temporary work visa.

