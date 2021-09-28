Leaving on a jet plane: Irish in the US await lifting of travel ban

Claire Lynch is among the thousands of Irish citizens hoping to touch down on home soil in the coming months now that the travel ban is set to be lifted.

The 25-year-old has lived in New York for three years and has not been home since 2019.

The Dubliner works in a hospital research department in the city and is on a H-1B Visa, a temporary work visa.

“It’s been very tough. I’ve probably booked three different flights home, for them all to be cancelled,” said Ms Lynch.

“The unknown was the worst part and the most upsetting, because at least now I know that November is coming and there’s something to look forward to, so the countdown is on.”

Vaccinated people will be able to travel between the United States and Europe again from November, although there is still no official date for the lifting of the ban.

Ms Lynch has relied heavily on her Irish friends in New York over the last 18 months.

“I live with Irish girls over here and we’ve a nice Irish group and we’ve just become our own family,” she said. “We’re all each other’s emergency contacts. You know the support is there no matter what.

“I probably would have moved home had it not been for the girls.”

She has booked her flights home to Dublin for Christmas.

Claire Lynch is looking forward to being back in Ireland for Christmas.

“Luckily, I have my stamp (which allows re-entry to the US) because a lot of people, even though travel is open, the embassies still aren’t really taking appointments, only really necessary ones.

“I’ve a friend at home and she’s been trying to get in since March of this year and she just got her stamp this week.

“I’m lucky that I do have a stamp that will allow me to enter, but it’s just too difficult to get an appointment.”

Ms Lynch has missed out on time with her family over the last two years.

“I’m almost nervous to see my parents after two years. When people grow older and you see them every day, it’s such a gradual change, whereas after two years I feel like I’ll be shocked.

“That’s probably the most upsetting thing. But they’re healthy and they’re vaccinated so I’m just so happy that, thankfully, no one at home has passed away. My whole family is vaccinated. Knowing that everyone is healthy and safe keeps me going.

“If I’ve gotten through this, I honestly think I can get through anything now.”

Ms Lynch said she was frustrated by the restrictions on travel within the US which allowed permanent residents and American citizens to leave the country and return freely.

“At the beginning of this, when all travel was suspended, I thought it was fair because it was based on science.

“But then they started letting a few different types of visas in and then they started allowing Americans go to Europe.

“They still said the decision not to let Europeans in was based on science, whereas I’m on a full working visa, paying taxes, working every day and contributing to the American economy and I’ve friends jetting off to Europe.”