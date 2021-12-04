Latest restrictions ‘effectively a lockdown without calling it one’ – owner of popular venue Róisín Dubh

Gugai MacNamara is co-owner of the Róisín Dubh, the renowned bar and music venue on Dominick Street, in the heart of Galway's West End Photo: Boyd Challenger

The latest restrictions on the hospitality sector “essentially amount to a full lockdown”, the owner of popular Galway concert and late-night venue Róisín Dubh has said.

The Cabinet held an emergency Cabinet meeting yesterday and accepted fresh Nphet advice to implement restrictions over Christmas.

For the hospitality sector, a maximum of six people are allowed at a table, only table service allowed in pubs and restaurants and nightclubs are to close once again.

In a major blow to the hospitality sector, indoor cultural and sporting events should be held at a 50pc capacity.

Eoghan ‘Gugai’ MacNamara told Independent.ie that he will have to cancel all planned events for the month and lay off staff a few weeks before Christmas.

“We will have to cancel all the concerts we’d planned that weren’t sold as seated shows, we have to cancel everything basically.

“It’s a huge blow to the artists, the staff, the customers, everyone. Some of these shows have already been rescheduled three times.

“Coming into Christmas, everyone is going to have to cut down on staff as the work isn’t there for them.

“I know we won’t be able to keep everyone on; there just isn’t enough work there for them now,” Gugai said.

December makes up a large chunk of the commercial entertainment sector’s yearly calendar and Gugai said even if the restrictions are lifted on January, there is “nowhere near the same scale” of events and appetite for live gigs.

“There is just no way the entertainment business is viable at 50pc capacity seated; it just doesn’t work. It’s hard enough to make money from live music when capacity at 100pc.

"It’s effectively a lockdown without calling it one,” Gugai said.

While the announcement that business supports and the PUP would be reinstated for businesses and workers laid off alike, Gugai said “it’s a help but nothing beats being open”.

“This industry is used to standing on its own two feet and this is just going to make it more difficult for people to continue in the business,” Gugai said.



