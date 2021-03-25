| 6.7°C Dublin

Latest economic forecast: No return to full employment before 2023 and only then if all goes according to plan

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have taken a three-year toll on the economy Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

It will be the best part of two years at the earliest before we can hope to return to the full employment levels we enjoyed just before this pandemic struck, according to the experts.

And there are a lot of ifs, if we are even to achieve that.

This is the forecast once there’s no fourth wave of the virus and no more hiccups in the national vaccine roll-out, and if public health restrictions are finally eased from April 5 and more extensively from July rather than maintained.

