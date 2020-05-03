| 7.4°C Dublin

Larger retailers may be required to give customers face masks under reopening plan

There are currently no standard Covid-19 hygiene regulations for retailers. Photo: REUTERS Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Major retail outlets will be required to give customers face masks under Government plans to reopen the country.

Guidelines for the public on using face masks or coverings are still being drafted by health officials.

However, it has emerged plans for reopening the economy may involve large supermarket chains and department stores being told to provide their customers with face masks.

