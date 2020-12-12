Large bakery ceases operating because of an outbreak of Covid-19

A large Drogheda bakery ceased operating and closed down on Friday because of an outbreak of Covid-19.

McCloskey's bakery in Ballymakenny in the County Louth town was closed “temporarily” along with its six bread and confectionery shops in the North East, said its management.

A spokesman confirmed tonight that 17 members of staff had contracted Covid-19.

The company employs 200 people in baking, delivering, and selling bread and confectionery.

“In a situation like this, our first responsibility is the wellbeing of our workforce. It is also important for us to take the strongest possible public health measures,” said its statement.

“Due to the disruption to our bakery production, our six retail outlets will also be temporarily closed.

“It is our intention to reopen our bakery site and our shops at the earliest opportunity,” it stated.

“Over our 80 year history as a family business, Christmas has always been a very important time of year for McCloskeys. This year, we would ask our customers and friends to bear with us as, like many others, we manage our way through this challenging period,” it concluded.

McCloskey’s, a family run business for the past 80 years, operates six shops in Drogheda, Navan and Dundalk.

