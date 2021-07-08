| 13.4°C Dublin

Lambda variant: It’s not here yet but its mutations could cause trouble

A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Adazi, Latvia. Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Adazi, Latvia. Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Just when we are gearing up for Delta variant domination, here comes news of another threat.

The Lambda variant is hovering and it is unclear whether it is already here.

The latest report from our disease watchdog does not list it among the variants circulating here yet, but it has already been found in the UK and around 31 other countries.

