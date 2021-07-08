Lambda variant: It’s not here yet but its mutations could cause trouble

Just when we are gearing up for Delta variant domination, here comes news of another threat.

The Lambda variant is hovering and it is unclear whether it is already here.

The latest report from our disease watchdog does not list it among the variants circulating here yet, but it has already been found in the UK and around 31 other countries.

What do we know about it so far?

Variant of interest

Unlike the Delta variant, it is not yet a ‘variant of concern’.

Instead the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated it a “variant of interest”, which means it is one to watch. This means it could be troublesome in being easier to spread and reducing the effectiveness of vaccines.

It shows how variants are going to be the tormentors for the next stage of the pandemic. Not all will turn out be particularly dangerous, but they need to be tracked.

Global journey

The Lambda variant has been detected in Australia, the United States and Germany. It is believed to have originated in Peru last summer and it quickly spiralled, but only seems to have been found further afield from early spring.

It now makes up around 81pc of cases there.

However, there is still a lot to find out about it – not least because it was first discovered in the UK as far back as February and has yet to be found spreading widely. There is no evidence yet that it spreads faster than the Delta variant or is more deadly.

Mutations

The reason why there is such worry about this variant is that it has at least seven significant mutations in the spike protein. The Delta variant has three. These mutations could lead to increased transmissibility or be resistant to antibodies created by vaccination or immunity through infection with Covid-19.

Scientists believe the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both effective against Lambda. Lab studies carried out at New York University Grossman School of Medicine found the two jabs neutralised the variant. There is still a need for real-world evidence.

Variants in Ireland

There are now no fewer than four variants of concern in Ireland: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre reports there are seven variants of interest, but Lambda is not yet listed among them.

Once a person is infected, the Covid-19 virus replicates tens of thousands of times within the body’s cells. Mutations during that process give rise to variants.