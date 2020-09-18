Kildare primary school closes due to 'several positive Covid cases'

A Kildare primary school has been forced to close today due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases.

The HSE advised the school on Thursday that following a risk assessment, it was recommending that students and staff remain home as it investigates the outbreak.

"Following today's risk assessment we recommend that the school would close while the investigation is ongoing," the HSE said in a letter to the school principal.

"We will keep in regular contact with you as the results of further testing come through."

Social Democrats councillor Nuala Killeen said there had been several positive cases.

"Any student that develops symptoms is advised to contact their GP to seek a test. In the interim and in line with procedure all identified close contacts are advised to restrict their movements," she said.

"Wishing all the students and educators a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, the HSE is being urged to clarify the number of confirmed cases in school after confusion arose following last night's briefing.

Up to 2,100 schoolchildren and teachers have so far been tested for Covid-19 and 35 were found to be positive.

These cases were from 96 out of the 4,000 schools that have reopened across the country.

However, it is understood that these 35 cases were on top of cases already confirmed prior to this week.

Dr Colm Henry, clinical director of the HSE, said there was inter-school transmission of the virus in two to five of the 35 positive cases.

When contacted for comment, the HSE said: "35 detected cases have been identified over and above original cases, those detected were detected in ten schools."

The HSE has so far not responded to requests for clarification of the total number of confirmed cases in schools.

