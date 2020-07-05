Jump in virus cases forces another local  lockdown for 70,000 people in Spain

The north-western Spanish region of Galicia imposed restrictions on about 70,000 people yesterday following a Covid-19 outbreak, a day after Catalonia also introduced a local lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

People living in A Marina along Spain's northern coast in the province of Lugo were banned from leaving the area from yesterday until Friday, two days before regional elections on July 12.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged people not to lower their guard, but called for calm as "the early detection of these outbreaks shows the health system is much better prepared" than in March.

The regional government said people would be allowed to move around A Marina, but only those who needed to travel for work would be allowed to leave or enter the area.

Regional health minister Jesus Vazquez Almuinasaid the biggest outbreaks were linked to several bars in the area. Health authorities said there were now 258 cases in Galicia, of which 117 were in Lugo.

Capacity in bars and restaurants would be reduced to 50pc and people would have to wear a face mask even if outdoors on beaches or at swimming pools, the authorities said.

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa said the ministry was following the situations in Galicia and Catalonia very closely.

"Social distancing and lockdown measures were the key to flattening the curve. Now they are needed again to stop the outbreaks," he said in tweet.

Spain has registered 205,545 coronavirus cases and 28,385 deaths according to health ministry data, making it one of Europe's worst-affected countries.

In Britain, pubs and barbers reopened on Saturday for the first time in months. It did not overwhelm emergency services as many had feared, but one senior police officer said yesterday it was "crystal clear" that drunk people struggled to keep, or ignored, social distancing rules.

The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new coronavirus cases after announcing a record 108 new infections.

The increase resulted in state Premier Daniel Andrews announcing a lockdown of nine inner-city public housing blocks containing 3,000 people, where 27 cases have been detected.

Police are guarding every entrance of the housing estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason.

Mr Andrews said the residents would have their rent waived for the next two weeks and be eligible for one-off hardship payments of up AU$1,500 (€900).

