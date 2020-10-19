Journalists and gardaí told of potential exposure to Covid-19 after attending press conference on JoJo Dullard investigation

JOURNALISTS and gardaí have been told of potential exposure to Covid-19 while attending a press conference on the JoJo Dullard investigation.

It is understood a person who attended the event this morning has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The press conference was held at 11am in St Conleth’s Hall in Newbridge, and was attended by gardai, members of the media as well as JoJo’s sister Kathleen.

By lunchtime today journalists had been informed of potential exposure to Covid and told to await a call from HSE contact tracers.

At the press conference, gardai announced that the 1995 disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard has been upgraded to a murder investigation.

Queries have been put to the garda press office.

Online Editors