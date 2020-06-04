UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a new coronavirus strategy committee as part of a shake-up of his government's response to the pandemic.

Mr Johnston told MPs he takes "full responsibility for everything this government has been doing" in tackling Covid-19 when asked about reports he was now taking "direct control".

Mr Johnson will chair the C-19 strategy committee, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Business Secretary Alok Sharma expected to attend.

Meanwhile, a second committee - the C-19 operations committee - will be led by Mr Gove, with Mr Sunak and Mr Hancock also attending.

New figures released show the coronavirus has infected more than 6.3 million people across the world and killed more than 378,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

In India, fatalities have passed 6,000 after registering 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country registered 9,304 new cases in yet another record single-day spike in infections, raising its total to 216,919 cases with 6,075 deaths.

The nation's health ministry said it was ramping up the testing across the country and has performed four million.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the pandemic.

Pakistan reported a record single-day spike in coronavirus-related deaths with 82 new fatalities and 4,688 cases that it says resulted from increased testing in the past 24 hours.

The outbreak has grown steadily since the country's first case in February.

Since then, 1,770 people have died and 85,264 have tested positive.

As many as 901 patients were listed in critical condition at hospitals yesterday. The country has barely 3,000 intensive care beds serving a population of 220 million.

Pakistan has done more than 615,000 tests after increasing its testing capacity from only two labs in February. The spike comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan eased lockdown restrictions over experts' recommendations to maintain them to prevent the spread of the virus.

Authorities have blamed people not adhering to social distancing regulations for the growing outbreak.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infections.

Only one person in the nation of five million people is known to still have the virus, and is not in hospital.

However, it remains likely the country will import new cases once it reopens its borders, and officials say their aim remains to stamp out new infections as they arise.

The country has already lifted many of its virus restrictions and could remove most of those that remain, including limiting crowd sizes, next week.

Just over 1,500 people have contracted the virus during the outbreak, including 22 who died.

Irish Independent