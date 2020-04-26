Johnson tipped to 'modify' curbs  as he returns to No 10

Facing pressure: Boris Johnson is being urged to state the way forward. Photo: 10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty

Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for easing the lockdown as early as this week after he returned to Downing Street last night to take back control of the coronavirus crisis.

The British Prime Minister will this morning chair his first meeting of the Covid-19 "war cabinet" since he was taken to hospital more than three weeks ago.

Allies have hinted he could decide to modify elements of the lockdown before the May 7 deadline because he is increasingly thinking about altering restrictions if scientific advice allows for it.

One ally of Mr Johnson said: "May 7 is the day when the Government is legally obliged to review the lockdown measures, but if Boris wants to change the restrictions earlier than that, or at least announce something before that, then he could go sooner.

"Talking about lifting the lockdown is using the wrong language - we need to be talking about modifying the lockdown.

"There is definitely a sense that we could be doing more than we are at the moment in terms of people going to work, especially if they are working outdoors."

The number of deaths in UK hospitals yesterday fell to 413, the lowest number this month and a 58pc reduction on the peak. The number of new cases of the virus also fell, as did the number of people in hospital with the virus as the medical director of NHS England said there was a "very definite trend" in reduced admissions.

With a record number of hospital beds now empty and the head of the Birmingham Nightingale Hospital reporting yesterday that it had not treated a single patient, Mr Johnson will face growing calls from the Cabinet today to publicly state the way forward.

Over the weekend, there was fresh evidence the public was losing patience with social restrictions, as vehicle usage rose to its highest level since before the lockdown, people flocked to parks and beaches and an increasing number of businesses, including garden centres, began trading again.

An opinion poll published yesterday showed the public was increasingly supportive of a staggered exit from the lockdown, with more than half of people wanting restaurants, offices, shopping centres and schools to reopen as soon as new infections decrease, though a majority want sports stadiums to remain closed until there is a vaccine.

Mr Johnson is understood to have discussed with ministers the idea of modifying the lockdown rather than lifting it, to get across the message that restrictions will remain in place even if workplaces and schools start to reopen. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

