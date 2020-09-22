Johnson set to announce new UK restrictions as virus spreads

Get back: A woman in a face mask by a statue of The Beatles in Liverpool as the UK planned a return to lockdown. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce national Covid restrictions today including early pub closing and a return to working from home as he starts to reverse the freedoms of recent months.

Mr Johnson will order all hospitality venues in England to close by 10pm from Thursday after the coronavirus alert status was raised to the second-highest level for the first time since June.

In a televised address to the nation this evening, he will also tell people to return to home working where it does not detrimentally affect businesses, and will restate the need for mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

It comes after the UK government's scientific advisers warned that coronavirus cases could increase to 50,000 per day by mid-October, with 200 or more deaths per day in November "if we don't change course".

Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer, suggested restrictions would be needed for another six months and said it was vital to "break unnecessary links" between households.

Mr Johnson will for now stop short of the two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown some advisers had favoured, but ministers are so concerned about the rising rate of infections that they have discussed banning people from different households from mixing and scrapping the "rule of six".

Mr Johnson is expected to hold that option in reserve, but senior government sources confirmed he will encourage people to go back to working from home if they have the blessing of their employer, in what will be a blow to catering and retail outlets that depend on office workers for trade.

Cabinet ministers appear to be split on the severity of the restrictions that should be imposed, with Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, and Alok Sharma, the business secretary, understood to be among those arguing the economic case for keeping restrictions to a minimum.

Mr Johnson also faces a backlash from backbenchers who consider any reimposition of lockdown measures an unnecessary danger to the economy. And more than 30 scientists, academics and medics wrote to Mr Johnson urging him to "step back" and "fundamentally reconsider" the government's response to the pandemic.

The authors, who include Sunetra Gupta and Carl Heneghan of Oxford University, argued that imposing blanket restrictions, which affected healthy working-age people as well as the vulnerable, would do more harm than good in the long term.

After a cabinet meeting this morning, Mr Johnson will chair his first meeting of the Cobra emergency committee in four months, to be attended by the leaders of the four UK nations.

He will then make a statement in parliament before his 8pm TV address. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Telegraph.co.uk