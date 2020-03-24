UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the biggest lockdown of society in British history as he admitted there were "no easy options" left in the battle against coronavirus.

Mr Johnson banned all public gatherings of more than two people, closed down "non-essential" shops and imposed draconian restrictions on anyone leaving their own home after being warned it was the only way to save tens of thousands of lives.

The measures, which go far beyond anything seen in wartime and will last for an initial three weeks, will be enforced by police with on-the-spot fines.

In a sombre televised address to Britain last night, Mr Johnson said: "No prime minister wants to enact measures like this. But at present there are just no easy options. The way ahead is hard, and it is still true that many lives will sadly be lost."

Mr Johnson made the shock announcement after advisers were dismayed by pictures of crowded Tube trains in London and people up and down the country ignoring government advice by flocking to public spaces.

The prime minister was told that unless tough measures were brought in immediately, the NHS would quickly collapse under the rapidly escalating numbers of people being hospitalised with the virus. The death toll now stands at 335 and the number of positive tests at 6,650.

"From this evening, I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home," Mr Johnson said.

He added that from now on, no one should leave their home except to do one of four things: shop for food or essentials; exercise once per day; attend to a medical need or provide care for the vulnerable, and travel to and from work where absolutely necessary (including key workers taking their children to school on the way).

Announcing restrictions that took even his own MPs by surprise, Mr Johnson banned all public gatherings of more than two people unless they are from the same household or for "essential work" - a measure that will be enforceable with police-issued fines expected to start at £30 (€32) but likely to escalate sharply if necessary.

Germany and France have already instituted similar measures, but there had been no inkling that Mr Johnson was about to go as far.

"You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no. You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine - and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can," he said.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

The only shops allowed to stay open from today will be food, pharmacy, hardware and pet supply stores; petrol stations; post offices and banks; newsagents; corner shops and retail outlets within hospitals.

It means clothes shops, electronics stores, hairdressers, indoor and outdoor markets will be closed. Libraries will also be shut.

Other measures announced last night include the closure of all places of worship except for funerals, meaning a ban on weddings and baptisms.

The government stopped short of closing parks, but all places within them where people might congregate, such as playgrounds, kiosks and outdoor gyms, will be closed. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent