'I've never seen a disease like it' - Oxford expert warns Dáil Covid committee over coronavirus risk in nursing homes

An Oxford professor says he has never seen a disease like Covid-19 for seeking out the elderly to kill.

Professor Carl Heneghan told the Dáil coronavirus committee that 62pc of deaths in Ireland were linked to care homes for older people, but he thought the authorities here had still not absorbed that fact and its implications.

“I’ve never seen a disease like it,” he told TDs, adding that among the 46,000 deaths in Britain, only 400 had been in the under-50s who did not have a co-morbidity (underlying health condition).

Ireland’s average age of 36.5 compared to 40.5 in the UK would point to a lower fatality risk he said, but the pathogen was now in every part of the world, and to eradicate it was not possible as matters stand.

Only two diseases had been totally eradicated across the planet, smallpox and rinderpest, and in both cases there was a vaccine, no animal host for the disease, and the global will to succeed, he said.

Ireland had been compared to New Zealand in terms of becoming a Covid-free island, but population density here is four times greater, while New Zealand’s nearest neighbour (Australia) is “over a thousand kilometres away.”

Professor Heneghan said: “Any comparison with New Zealand is unhelpful. Not only are they locking down, but they are locking out.”

Professor Anthony Staines of the School of Nursing in DCU agreed that the area where the most mistakes had been made were in relation to nursing homes.

He said he was on the board of St Michael’s House and within hours of Covid-19 being recognised as a threat in Europe, they had met to plan a response and prevent viral penetration of their homes.

“I’m ashamed to say that it never occurred to me to think about nursing homes until many deaths had happened there,” he said. “No-one had anticipated that this virus would prove so lethal to older people as it did.”

He said it was very difficult to live with the virus, as was now the Government’s strategy until such time as a vaccine became available, which would be next June at the very earliest.

But living with Covid, where there would be levels of 20 to 30 cases a day, also meant there would be periodic flare-ups.

“Low-level circulation of this virus is like a fire in a wall of your house. It is likely to spread unpredictably,” he said. Bringing it down to zero would an intensification of the measures now being taken.”

There was currently a national epidemic, but it was about restricting it to a series of small outbreaks, if possible, and then squeezing those hard.

Patricia Kearney, professor of epidemiology at UCC, said the price of this was to ensure “no non-essential travel into affected areas.”

Prof Staines said there was mounting evidence of long-term side effects even for people who had recovered from the virus.

He added: “If things do not go well, we could be waiting quite a long time for a vaccine.” And he said having “travel monitoring police” at borders and boundaries was not really practical either.

Professor Susan Michie, a member of the UK Government’s SAGE advisory group, said ‘Test, Trace and Isolate’ was key, but public behavioural aspects had to be addressed to make it effective.

“The experience we have is that when it’s explained to people what measures are needed, then they will go with it.

“It’s not just telling people what to do, but explaining the rationale. And it is very important to tailor strategies to young people and especially young men.

“You have to do this in partnership with communities, and not impose it on a top-down basis.”

