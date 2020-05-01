'It's not guaranteed that we move to each stage' - Taoiseach says Covid-19 restrictions may tighten if cases increase

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the five stages of Ireland exiting lockdown, as laid out today, may not go ahead as planned if the number of cases begins to increase.

Mr Varadkar announced today that there will be five stages to reopening the country, spaced three weeks apart, beginning on May 18.

The road map outlined Ireland's exit from lockdown, but Mr Varadkar said that the dates provided may not be met if the Government are not satisfied with the level of the virus present in the community or the number of people attending ICUs for treatment.

He did say, however, that if the virus is better combated than what is expected, some of these phases may be brought forward.

"It's not guaranteed that we move to each phase," he said.

"We may have to pause it a phase for a while. And unfortunately, I have to be honest with you about this, there's always the risk that we can go backwards.

"It is a living document, and if for example we found out the virus was dissipating and weakening much quicker than we intended, there are some things that are now in phase five or four that might be brought forward."

Speaking on the Late Late Show, Mr Varadkar said that there is a possibility that the All-Ireland championships may be played out. If the phases of leaving lockdown do go as planned, he said, the competitions could be played out in late summer behind closed doors.

"There is a possibility of an All Ireland this year," he said.

"Obviously that's a matter for the GAA, and not with spectators but it could be done.

"You'd be talking August or September, it would be a later calendar than we're used to but it could be done."

Under the Government's five stage plan, schools and colleges are set to reopen in September. Mr Varadkar said that the way in which these institutions are ran will be different to what is the norm, but that new techniques to deliver the education will be adopted.

"I'm paying close attention to what's happening in some of the countries where they are reopening schools like Denmark, for example, where it's you know spread out across the classroom, hand washing facilities, all of those things," he said.

"Possibly attending at different times on different days, doing some amount of learning from home. That will done definitely be a feature of universities. I know the college has already looked at how many people you can fit into a lecture theatre and there's a much smaller number than used to be the case so, we may need to find some new ways of new ways of doing things.

"Working from home. Telly conferences by zoom and WebEx, learning from home, lectures- all those things are going to become much more normal after this."

Varadkar said that Leaving Certificate exams are still to take place as planned at the end of July. Students, he said, will have two weeks of class time before that date to prepare.

"That's still the plan that the sixth years will get some class time before the exam starts on July 29," he said.

"So, a lot of work underway on how this can be done safely with social distancing. It's not straightforward, it is difficult and of course we are still exploring alternatives like for example predictive marking but that's, that's not perfect."

