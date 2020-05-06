| 13°C Dublin

'It's eating me up inside' - Manager of popular sports bar 'thrown to the wolves' during Covid crisis as insurer exited Irish market

 

Martin Colbert of Norris&rsquo;s Bar on Barrack Street in Waterford. Picture: Dylan Vaughan.

Dylan Vaughan

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

After his bar barely survived the financial crash in 2008, Martin Colbert took the decision to turn his business into a limited company to help protect his family.

Colbert, who runs popular sports bar Norris’s in Waterford city, is now facing another uphill battle, but this time it’s with insurance.

The Waterford man says he has been “fed to the wolves” as his insurer withdrew from the Irish market and is refusing to offer any rebate during the Covid crisis.

