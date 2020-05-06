'It's eating me up inside' - Manager of popular sports bar 'thrown to the wolves' during Covid crisis as insurer exited Irish market

After his bar barely survived the financial crash in 2008, Martin Colbert took the decision to turn his business into a limited company to help protect his family.

Colbert, who runs popular sports bar Norris’s in Waterford city, is now facing another uphill battle, but this time it’s with insurance.

The Waterford man says he has been “fed to the wolves” as his insurer withdrew from the Irish market and is refusing to offer any rebate during the Covid crisis.

“I’ve been working seven days-a-week to pay off the last recession and now I’ve been charged for a full year of insurance with no offer of a rebate and no prospect of getting any cover when our policy lapses in November,” he said.

“We took out a loan with AIB to pay the premium up front and we have to repay the bank. Even with a three-month deferment we will only be facing a bigger bill further down the line, around the same time we will have to find new cover in order to re-open.”

Colbert insured the premises with UK underwriter Axis Specialty Europe as no Irish company would offer cover, despite the fact there’s been no claims against the company in five years.

Axis was one of four companies which announced at the end of last year it was exiting the hospitality sector here and would not be offering 2020 renewals.

“The thing that’s killing me is we are getting our social welfare payment and it’s going straight back out to pay for the insurance. My broker told me the company is washing its hands of us and are hanging onto money in case a claim comes in, but how can that be when we aren’t even open.

“I was basically laughed at when I mentioned bringing a claim for business interruption. It’s eating me up inside… I feel cheated as drivers can take their car off the road and get money back but there is nothing for people like us.”

Colbert is determined to reopen Norris’s and says he will find whatever way he can to get the business back up and running.

He urged the government to help make it “a level playing field” for those in the hospitality sector struggling with insurance.

"I will find a way of reopening, I’m not the kind of person who doesn’t pay his bills and we have valued customers who we want to stay open for."