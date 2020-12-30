'It’s better than a lottery win - it’s like a miracle' - Annie Lynch's family welcome vaccine after a 'tragic year'

THE daughter of Ireland’s first Covid-19 vaccine recipient has revealed her father died in September, before her mother was hospitalised, in a year of tragedy but also hope for the family.

Great-grandmother Annie Lynch (79) yesterday became the first person here to receive the vaccine in an historic day in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Dublin native got her first vaccine jab in St James’s Hospital alongside clinical nurse manager Bernie Waterhouse, who works in a designated Covid-19 ward there.

Annie’s daughter Paula Lynch (57) wept yesterday as she spoke to Independent.ie about how she’d not hugged her mother since her 87-year-old father John’s funeral in September.

“This day is the day we prayed for. Mam has been praying to Padre Pio,” she said. “We had a tragic year. During the first lockdown in March, my dad was taken into hospital. He had dementia he deteriorated in lockdown,” she said.

“We prayed for the vaccine, we talked about it at Christmas. Mam wants everyone in Ireland to take the vaccine and for us all to start living our lives again.

“She believes the vaccine is a new era, new hope for Ireland. I hope to God everyone gets the vaccine.”

Paula added: “Mam is mad to get home. All the older people in the hospital miss their families, they're all lonely - they want their families to hold them.

“It’s heartbreaking. I was able to visit mam at Christmas and Stephen’s Day and as always during this time, there was no hugging or kissing. We have to all protect the older people.”

“She wanted everyone to know the injection doesn’t hurt a bit, it just takes a second,” Paula said.

“I don’t know what the process was of picking mam first but I personally think it was her sheer strength of survival. She had come out the other side, rallied and despite all she’s been through this year, mam still has a life to live and this vaccine has given her the chance to do that.

“This is like winning the lottery for mam, for us, in fact it’s better than a lottery win - it’s like a miracle. We can’t wait to have her home, to hug her, for her to see her grandchildren and for us all to have a late and very special Christmas dinner together.”

Annie’s vaccine was the first Pfizer BioNTech jab to be administered by vaccinators at four hospitals across the country yesterday – St James’s Hospital and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital, and University ­Hospital Galway.

The vaccines were from the first delivery of 10,000 doses received by the HSE on December 26.

Born in the Christchurch area of the Liberties in Dublin, Annie moved to Drimnagh and raised her family of three children with her husband John.

She is currently a resident in the Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing at St James’s.

“I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine. Like everyone else, I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now,” she said.

“It’s brilliant that it’s here. Everything was explained very clearly to me beforehand,” she added as she sat in a wheelchair with a blanket keeping her warm.

After getting the jab, Annie, Ms Waterhouse, and others who were vaccinated, were given a vaccine record card showing the name and batch of the vaccine they received. To be fully protected, they will return for their second dose in three weeks.

“I wanted to get the vaccine to protect myself, and the people I work with and care for every day, from Covid-19,” said nurse manager Bernie Waterhouse, the first healthcare worker in Ireland to get the vaccine.

Bernie, from Blackrock in Dublin, trained to be a nurse in London before returning home in 2000. She became a nurse manager 11 years ago and was moved to the Covid ward in St James’s from a surgical ward during the pandemic.

"There are ten patients on the ward now but we have seen up to 29 at one time, the majority of whom are over 65 years of age,” she told the Irish Independent.

"In the first phase there were two to three deaths a day and the same numbers being moved to ICU, which was very stressful for families and staff,” said Bernie.

"I have been restricting my contacts with family because of my work, so I’m hoping that vaccination will eventually give me more freedom personally as well as lessen the risks to me, my patients, and colleagues,” she added.

"Vaccination will be a great start to 2021 because 2020 was so bad. People are excited about it and are hoping we can finally start moving back to normality,” Bernie explained.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the administration of the first vaccines was “a ray of light after what has been a trying year in our country”.

"It is testament to the work of the medical and scientific communities that we now have safe and effective vaccines to help to protect us against the devastating effects of Covid-19. Our healthcare workers have worked day and night to care for their patients throughout this pandemic,” he said.

"I would like to acknowledge their dedication and commitment, and thank them for the central role they will play as we now move into administering the vaccines,” he added.

In it together: Staff at Cork University Hospital line up to receive their vaccines. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Whatsapp In it together: Staff at Cork University Hospital line up to receive their vaccines. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

But Minister Donnelly also warned against complacency now that the vaccine has arrived.

"While vaccines will help us in the fight against this pandemic, Covid-19 is still a threat to health and to our health services, and we must do everything we can to slow its spread. Please continue to follow the public health guidance, mind yourselves and mind your loved ones,” he stressed.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, said he was proud to see vaccinations commence.

“This vaccine has the power to protect people from Covid-19, and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this terrible virus. I am very proud to see the vaccinations commence, safely, with thorough vaccinator training and patient-centred communications at its heart,” he explained.

"As we know, the vaccines will be delivered in stages - we’re starting in acute hospitals initially, and will move into long-term care facilities from next week, but this is a great start to an historic process,” he added.

Dr. Colm Henry, the HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said the vaccine will be a source of great relief and hope for people all over the country, particularly for older people, who have had to accept the greater risk to their health from Covid-19 and who have had to endure the consequences of social restrictions more than other groups in society.

St James’s Hospital CEO, Mary Day, said the hospital is very proud to be the first one to offer the vaccine to its patients and staff.

"All of our colleagues, our patients and their families have endured a difficult year as a result of Covid. While we have more to do, the hope that today brings is really welcome, and I thank our vaccinators and all our staff whose hard work ensured we are up and running, protecting our team and our patients, from today,” she added.