| 0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'It’s better than a lottery win - it’s like a miracle' - Annie Lynch's family welcome vaccine after a 'tragic year'

Annie Lynch (79) lost her husband this year and prayed for a vaccine

Historic: Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire Expand

Close

Historic: Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire

Historic: Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire

PA

Historic: Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan/PA Wire

Conor Feehan and Laura Lynott

THE daughter of Ireland’s first Covid-19 vaccine recipient has revealed her father died in September, before her mother was hospitalised, in a year of tragedy but also hope for the family.

Great-grandmother Annie Lynch (79) yesterday became the first person here to receive the vaccine in an historic day in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Dublin native got her first vaccine jab in St James’s Hospital alongside clinical nurse manager Bernie Waterhouse, who works in a designated Covid-19 ward there.

Privacy