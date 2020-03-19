Italy records biggest daily rise in death toll of any country since contagion crisis began

Nowhere to go: A homeless person talks to Red Cross workers in Rome. With few people on the street to donate money and restaurants that would offer leftover food closed, the homeless are struggling. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Europe has surpassed China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths as Italy reported the highest daily death toll of any country since the crisis began.

New figures show Europe's total of more than 85,000 infections exceeds China's 80,900. Europe has also reported just under 4,000 deaths from Covid-19, compared with about 3,200 in China. Italy's death count alone is 2,978.

Yesterday, Italy reported a staggering 475 deaths from the virus. At its worst point, China recorded its highest single-day death toll of 150 on February 23.

Infections in China are now subsiding, with locally transmitted cases dwindling to just one for the second consecutive day.

The global tally of cases rose yesterday above 200,000 and more than 8,200 people have died from the virus.

Health authorities in Asia are now working to defend against a fresh outbreak from travellers importing the virus.

In China, all international arrivals to Beijing and several other cities are now mandated to quarantine for 14 days. Domestic travel also triggers quarantine restrictions.

South Korea is also seeing infections on the decline, with new daily cases falling below 100 for the fourth day yesterday, offering hope after hitting an alarming peak of 909 cases in one day last month.

The country has more than 8,400 cases, but only 84 deaths so far, well below the global average.

Experts believe one of the key factors in South Korea's success so far has been mass testing, allowing authorities to quickly isolate those infected. Since it saw its first cases in late January, South Korea has tested more than 270,000 people, more than any other country in Asia.

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's civilian leader, has been accused of misleading the public with a false sense of security after she insisted the country had no coronavirus cases.

A government spokesman said the population's "lifestyle" and "diet" protected them from the disease.

Human Rights Watch condemned the claims as "irresponsible" and defying reality.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally bowed to pressure and ordered the closure of schools across the UK, except for the children of key workers.

The schools in England will close their gates tomorrow until further notice, alongside nurseries, childminders and colleges.

Wales and Scotland will also close their schools by the end of the week.

To date, 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK and around 55,000 are thought to have been infected.

In the US, President Donald Trump has invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to fight the coronavirus.

Calling himself a "wartime president", Mr Trump invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 to steer industrial output and overcome shortages of face masks, ventilators and other supplies as hospitals brace for an expected onslaught of cases.

The president later tweeted that he would use the new powers only "should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future".

The White House is also pressing Congress to swiftly pass a potentially $1trn (€916bn) rescue package to prop up the economy and hand relief payouts to Americans in a matter of weeks.

Irish Independent