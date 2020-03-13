Italy faces 'long war' with virus as medics exhausted

Italy faces "a long war" against the coronavirus, and it could drag into the summer, an expert warned yesterday as the country's death toll passed 1,000.

"We need to get used to thinking it will be a long war," said Walter Ricciardi, a member of the World Health Organisation and a key adviser to the government. He said it was impossible to say when Italy might return to normal, but the crisis could drag on into the summer.

"It is much more contagious than Sars," he said. "There might not be a decrease in the number of infections and deaths for two weeks."

Among the 1,016 people to have died in Italy was Roberto Stella (67), a respected doctor and head of a medical association in the northern town of Varese, who died on Tuesday night from respiratory failure due to the virus.

His death highlighted the acute dangers faced by doctors and nurses, many of whom were exhausted after working back-to-back shifts to treat patients.

Weeping

Dr Pier Eugenio Gobbato (57), speaking from a hospital in the northern town of Cremona, said: "Every day my colleagues and I ask whether we can go on. I'm working 13 hours a day and some of my colleagues longer than that."

He acknowledged there was a risk that he, too, could be infected. "It's my job," he added.

Some doctors are weeping with the exhaustion, said Luigi Cajazzo, director general of health in Lombardy, the northern region where the virus struck hardest. "They are doing incredible work," he told 'La Stampa' newspaper.

In a desperate attempt to halt more cases, the government announced on Wednesday that all shops must close, apart from pharmacies and food outlets, including supermarkets.

Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, said it could take two weeks to see any benefit from the drastic measures, which have left Italian cities and towns virtually deserted.

As the country fights the virus, there are concerns for the growing isolation of many old people in Italy. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Irish Independent