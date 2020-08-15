Italy brings back 'wine windows' for first time in centuries

A tradition that evolved in Florence centuries ago during an outbreak of the Black Death has been given a new lease of life by the pandemic.

Bars in the city's historic centre have started reusing "wine windows" - tiny holes that were carved into the walls or wooden doors of palazzi owned by noble families.

The 30cm holes - known in Italian as buchette del vino - enabled wine to be sold without the risk of buyer or seller catching the plague, which ravaged the city in the 1630s.

An empty flask would be placed in the niche and then filled up with wine.

The customer would hand over a few coins on a metal palette and the money would be sterilised in vinegar to prevent infection. The holes, protected by tiny wooden or iron doors, were manned by servants of Florence's aristocratic dynasties.

Four-hundred years on, the windows are undergoing a renaissance, enabling the safe serving of wine, coffee and even gelato as Italy tries to keep on top of Covid-19 by maintaining social distancing and health protocols.

Over the centuries, some holes were sealed up or destroyed, particularly during Second World War fighting.

But around 180 remain in Florence, of which 150 are found in the historic centre. There are another 95 in other towns in Tuscany, including Siena, Pisa, Pistoia, San Gimignano, Cortona and Montepulciano.

An organisation dedicated to finding and preserving them - the Wine Windows Cultural Association - has even produced a map showing tourists where they can see the openings.

Irish Independent