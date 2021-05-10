Italian woman gets six doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine by mistake

A 23-year-old Italian woman was under observation in a hospital in Tuscany after receiving six doses of the Pfizer vaccine in error, news agency AGI reported today.

The woman was in good condition after receiving fluids and paracetamol following the injection which took place on Sunday.

Instead of injecting just one dose into the arm of the student, a nurse mistakenly injected the entire vial, the equivalent of six doses.

Previous studies to test overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine were limited to four doses.

The incident has been reported to Italy's medicine regulator.

Overdoses of the Pfizer vaccine have previously been reported in the United States, Australia, Germany and Israel.

In Singapore, a staff member at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) was mistakenly given the equivalent of five doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This occurred during a vaccination exercise and was due to human error resulting from a lapse in communication among members of the vaccination team.

It has since been following up closely with the staff member, who remains well.

It is understood that the overdose is unlikely to be harmful, though common side effects of the vaccine, such as fever and aches, may be amplified.

While Italy’s national vaccination plan sets priority groups that each region is supposed to stick to, regional health authorities have some freedom to set their own schedule according to their population and the doses available, meaning eligibility varies from one part of the country to another.

After months of setbacks and delays, Italy’s vaccination programme now appears to be speeding up.

Italy recently hit its target of administering half a million jabs in one day, and the seven-day average daily number of vaccinations given in the country is now around 450,000 – up from 409,000 the week before, the latest figures show.