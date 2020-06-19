'It will be all worthwhile' - national school children and teachers perform original song to keep to raise morale

A Co Meath primary school has released an original song aimed at boosting moral during Covid-19 lockdown as children continue to separate themselves from their friends.

Students and teachers in St Patrick's National School in SDlane Co Meath teamed up to write and perform their song 'Thank You 2020' in an effort to improve spirits.

Kevin Fagan, the teacher behind the project said: "During the Covid shut down of schools, we wanted to send a message to the kids to let them know we were there for them. But also (on the quiet) I wanted to have the kids send a message to their teachers to let them know they were thinking of them too.

"So I wrote a song and had numerous volunteer children all sending me in clips, recording themselves remotely in their houses and sending in pictures and videos to create this message.

"And the message is universal to all teachers and their pupils so I would love as many people as possible to see it."

Included in the song are the lyrics:

"This won't be forever, we'll all be together again.

"It will be all worthwhile, thank you for making us smile, we're here to help you through, we know we will see you soon, but just for now we've got to pull together and stay apart."

Mr Fagan said that the idea of the song was to helpthe students continue to obey social distancing regulation which may mean they don't get to see their friends.

The message he said is "Coinnide an solas ar lasadh" - Keep the light lit.





