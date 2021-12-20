| 4.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘It was three days to Christmas and our eight-year-old son had Covid-19’

Alan Caullfield

As some parents decide to keep their children out of school for the last few days before the holidays to reduce the risk of the virus, Alan Caulfield recalls his family’s own locked-down festive period last year

Casper Caulfield, who tested positive for Covid last Christmas, had to self-isolate Expand

Close

Casper Caulfield, who tested positive for Covid last Christmas, had to self-isolate

Casper Caulfield, who tested positive for Covid last Christmas, had to self-isolate

Casper Caulfield, who tested positive for Covid last Christmas, had to self-isolate

“This number was used for the Covid-19 test of your child, age 8, taken on 21-Dec-2020. That test was positive (Covid-19 virus found).

Your child must self- isolate now. This means your child must stay at home and avoid other people for 10 days.

Privacy