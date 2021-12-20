‘It was three days to Christmas and our eight-year-old son had Covid-19’

“This number was used for the Covid-19 test of your child, age 8, taken on 21-Dec-2020. That test was positive (Covid-19 virus found).

“Your child must self- isolate now. This means your child must stay at home and avoid other people for 10 days.

“Please tell everyone in your household that they must now restrict their movements. There is a chance they could have or develop Covid-19.”

It was three days to Christmas. The week before, our prehistoric gas oven had sputtered its last, and after praying to the gods of DPD that a new one would get to us in time to cook the Christmas dinner, the delivery guy was standing at our door with the new appliance.

So the man with the new oven on a trolley was at the front door, and the fitter was ready to come the next day. But now there was this text from the HSE.

Standing in the hall, my wife and I could only stare at each other as our brains filled up with what this meant. Our eight-year-old son has Covid. We might have it too. How sick will he get? We’ll all have to get tested. He’ll have to self-isolate in his room for 10 days. We’ll have to isolate too.

It’s three days to Christmas. We’re going to have to cancel the gas man. Can you cook a turkey in a microwave? We can’t go shopping. No Christmas swim then. Is going to the off-licence an essential journey?

Did I mention that it was really close to Christmas? Like, really, really close? Like, the day before Christmas Eve close to Christmas?

We break the news to him.

He was pretty chill about it for a child who is going to spend the most magical day of the year in his room on his own, although he probably didn’t realise that yet. They say nothing travels faster than bad news, but ‘they’ don’t have a 10-year-old daughter on a Skype call with six of her friends.

Even before we have fully processed what has just happened or had a chance to call anyone else, she has gently broken the news to her pals on the call.

And then the WhatApps start coming in from other parents. Offering support, help and sympathy, of shopping to be dropped and Christmas dinners to be cooked.

The first person we actually called ourselves was the gas fitter, to tell him he couldn’t come tomorrow to fit the oven after all, meaning we would have no cooker for Christmas. Did I mention it was really close to Christmas?

We usher the boy up the stairs, hand him the iPad and tell him he can play as much Minecraft as he wants, and shepherd the delivery guy towards the kitchen (all of us masked), where the oven would remain, like our son, in isolation for the next two weeks.

That was Christmas 2020 in our house, and despite everything, it was actually a special experience in our own festive bubble.

We had to keep every window in the house wide open for the isolation period, so we were all swaddled in multiple layers to keep warm, while the boy huddled under a blanket in his bedroom on his own, his face illuminated by the iPad as he occasionally looked up to accept offers of sustenance or company.

Now that the school Christmas holidays are rolling around again like a giant, out-of-control snowball thundering towards an Alpine village, the WhatApps and Liveline callers and school gate chats are all “they should let them out a week early”, and “they should bring them back a week late”, or “are you sending them back for the last week?”

And as it turns out, we’re not. We feel it’s right for us. It may not be right for others, and that’s okay too.

In this, the Government is lagging behind the public appetite for adopting common sense, if difficult, measures – as they were on mask wearing early in the pandemic, keeping hospitality open before Christmas last year and on air filters for classrooms in recent weeks.

This has left it up to parents to make a decision, introducing uncertainty and further jangling nerves that don’t need any more jangling.

The Government took the difficult and unpopular decision to shut hospitality at 8pm, for which we will probably eventually be grateful, so what difference would a few more lost days of school make?

One the one hand, intimate and magical as our family’s Covid Christmas was in 2020, we’d rather keep it as a once-in-a-lifetime magical experience. A Covid case would mean we’d miss a second Christmas with the grandparents. Yes, the elderly have had more jabs than Katie Taylor but people can still get very sick, and Omicron is an unknown.

On the other hand, not going in this week means they will miss their Christmas plays and songs and last-day fun.

All told, we were lucky and our Covid Christmas wasn’t the end of the world.

On hearing we had Covid and no oven in the house, my then employer ordered us a delivery of approximately two months worth of pre-cooked Christmas dinners.

An army of friends and family rowed in, from people wanting to cook for us, to getting the shopping in and dropping off presents.

The Deliveroo guys knew us by name.

As for the boy, he had barely noticeable symptoms for about two days, and luckily no-one else in the house got it. And, as he would taunt us, he would be immune to Covid.

To his delight, he also got to spend two weeks solid on the iPad playing Minecraft, barring occasional distanced and masked jaunts downstairs to unwrap what Santa had brought (Minecraft sword, other assorted Minecraft goods), eat Christmas dinner (on an extension to the table) and watch the Helix panto streamed on TV, which we all got up and did a silly dance to.

In the interests of journalistic transparency, you may as well hear it from the horse’s mouth.

Me: “What was the worst thing about having Covid last Christmas?”

Him: “You couldn’t watch TV. I had to spend Christmas Day in my room. It was just horrible.”

Me: “What was the best thing about having Covid at Christmas?”

Him: “You’ve got no sisters to annoy you for two weeks – two whole weeks!”

