Israel begins offering third Pfizer dose to vulnerable adults

Israel’s Ministry of Health today began offering a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to severely immunocompromised adults.

Health experts say this could be the first phase of an experiment to provide booster shots for older people and the most vulnerable.

The recommendation, published yesterday by the ministry, clarified the goal of the new programme was to raise antibody levels among immunocompromised citizens – including cancer patients and recipients of liver transplants, and others who data shows have recently exhibited weakened vaccine protection – and that it had still not made a decision on administering third shots for the general adult population.

The decision comes as Israel, which was among the fastest to vaccinate and among the first in the world to begin reopening in the spring, is experiencing a surge in new cases, spurred by the prevalence of the more transmissible Delta variant first identified in India.

Over the past month, infection rates in Israel have spiked from single digits to around 450 a day.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have consistently published data from Israel as a test case for the rest of the world. The most recent studies show the Pfizer vaccine remains effective against the Delta variant in preventing hospitalisations and serious illness, though it also has shown declining effectiveness at preventing milder cases. The company said it will ask US and European regulators to authorise booster shots.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced he has coordinated a fast-tracked delivery of the next batch of Pfizer doses to arrive August 1, to allow the country to replenish its dwindling supplies and continue its campaign to inoculate 12- to 15-year-olds.

Eyal Leshem, an infectious-disease specialist at Sheba Medical Centre, said while Israel’s Health Ministry would likely not make a third shot available to the general public any time soon, this move may open the path toward targeting specific vulnerable populations who are known to have reduced protection.

He said vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to the vaccine remain persistent challenges that would prevent general booster shots from becoming health policy, but policies could change as the virus continues to mutate and countries continue to open up.

© Washington Post