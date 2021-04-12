Israel, Albania and St Lucia no longer under mandatory hotel quarantine system – Health Minister 

The Crowne Plaza hotel, Santry, near Dublin Airport, where travellers arriving from one of 33 high-risk countries will stay during a mandatory 12-day quarantine (PA)

Israel, Albania and St Lucia, will no longer be designated states under the mandatory hotel quarantine system, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

People who arrive into Ireland from these countries will now not be required to undergo the mandatory hotel quarantine.

Also, people who have arrived from those countries in recent days can now leave their hotels and quarantine at home.

In a statement issued last night, Minister Donnelly said; “Having regard to the substantially improved epidemiological situation in the states concerned, arrangements have been made on an exceptional basis for the small number of persons who have arrived in Ireland from any of these three states in recent days, and who have not been in any other designated state in the 14 days before their arrival in Ireland, to be permitted to leave mandatory hotel quarantine as soon as they wish."

The legal requirement is now for these travellers to quarantine at home for 14 days, until they have a negative PCR test on Day 5 or later after arrival in Ireland.

The decision was made on the advice of the Acting Chief Medical Officer, who was supported by the Expert Advisory Group on Travel.

The minister added; "In the coming days I intend to designate a number of additional states so as to ensure that Ireland is protected as far as possible from importation of Variants of Concern, which pose a significant risk to our fight against this disease.”

The additional countries and territories which the Minister intends to add to the list are: Bangladesh, Belgium, France, Italy, Kenya, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Turkey, the USA, Canada, Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curaçao, Maldives, Ukraine.

Online Editors