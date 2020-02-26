Is it or isn't it? How can the market price a coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus seems to be near the tipping point of becoming a global pandemic. The next few weeks may see infection rates peak for the virus and start to decline, aided by containment efforts and warmer weather.

It seems just as likely that won't happen, which means that in addition to humanitarian concerns, investors have to think about the impact on their portfolios. There is a tendency for investors to concentrate on the direct short-term effects. Fears of contagion have already caused the cancellation of travel and events in parts of the world, and disrupted supply chains.

This will have a significant impact on first-quarter earnings and the global economy even if the virus is contained by the end of March. But these effects are likely temporary.

If someone cancels a cruise or trip to China because of Covid-19 fears, it won't change their long-term allocation to travel spending. They'll take another trip another time. If phone prices increase due to a shortage of parts, it won't reduce the number of phones people buy; the pent-up demand will be satisfied when parts finally arrive.

The long-term effects are in some respects opposite to the short-term ones. Recent studies suggest the virus transmission rate is higher than initially thought, and that many more people are infected than estimated.

That's bad for containment, and increases short-term fear. But the corollary is that death rates may be lower than initially thought, because the number of deaths should be divided by a larger denominator. A faster-spreading, less deadly virus may do less permanent economic damage.

At this point, there are three main scenarios. The first is that Covid-19 may be contained and eliminated as a public health threat, the way SARS was. In this case, there's no reason to expect significant long-term investment effect.

The second is that Covid-19 becomes endemic. This is not a horrifying scenario. There are four other coronaviruses out there already, which together cause about 25pc of colds.

The third is the worst, which is that Covid-19 grows into a global pandemic, perhaps as bad or worse than the 1918 influenza. Global pandemics were always a possibility.

Before altering a long-term strategy, investors should ask if the information about Covid-19 to date has significantly changed the probability of a mass-death event over the next few decades.

To put some numbers around this, I took a model developed in 2017 and published by the World Health Organisation for the health and economic effects of possible pandemics. This covers only influenza and coronavirus risks. The model shows no sign of pandemic in 84 years out of 100, and expected global deaths from the two viruses are 200,000, while global gross income is reduced by 0.2pc. But in eight years out of 100, the model predicts an event that kills an expected one million people and cuts global gross income for the year by 1pc.

At the extreme, there is about one chance in 2,000 of a 1918 flu level event with an expected 300 million deaths and wealth destruction of 2.5 years of global income. We are still at a point where our first scenario, containment, is possible. In that case, we would expect total influenza and coronavirus deaths in 2020 to be around average.

In our second scenario, where Covid-19 becomes endemic, we might see the numbers in the first line of the table tick upward somewhat, say to 210,000 deaths and a 0.21pc drop in global gross income. But it's hard to see that having a significant long-term implication.

It is the third scenario, major pandemic, that causes the greatest damage. But the probabilities of that are still quite small, even if they are somewhat higher than the model suggests. Recent news is making the second scenario seem more likely, and the first and third less likely. While the humanitarian implications of that are debatable, from an investor's standpoint, it's clear good news.

As far as I'm concerned, this means Covid-19 remains a public health issue. It is not a reason for long-term investors to adjust portfolios.

Bloomberg