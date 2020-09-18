Is it a cold, flu or Covid-19? Symptoms to watch out for

As flu season nears, people will be trying to distinguish between the symptoms of a common cold, flu and those of Covid-19.

The current Government guidance states anyone with symptoms of coronavirus can get a test.

Here is what you need to know about symptoms of the common cold and Covid:

Coughing

A new, continuous cough, usually dry, is one of the most common Covid symptoms.

Health officials describe it as coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more episodes within 24 hours.

High temperature

A high temperature is described as feeling hot to touch on the chest or back.

While a high temperature is described as 38C or greater, people are not required to measure their temperature.

A high temperature, sometimes called a fever, is usually accompanied by other symptoms including shivering, sweating or warm, red skin.

Loss or change to smell or taste

Another common symptom of Covid-19 is not being able to smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

Professor Tim Spector from King's College, London, said these symptoms were less common among older people and children.

A team of researchers across Europe found those with Covid-19 could not detect bitter or sweet tastes.

Sneezing and runny or blocked nose

For those who are sneezing or have a runny or blocked nose, if no other symptoms develop it is likely to be a cold.

Prof Spector said a runny nose, congestion or sneezing is "a sign that you absolutely do not have Covid".

Symptoms in different age groups

According to research from the Covid Symptom Study app, based on data from 198 children with positive tests and around 15,800 negative tests, academics at King's College listed fatigue, headache, fever, sore throat and loss of appetite as the most common Covid-19 symptoms among children.

Additionally, research also found that one in six children who tested positive for Covid-19 also presented with an unusual skin rash.

Prof Spector said that of children who tested positive and had symptoms, around half did not have any of the three main symptoms, while a third of the children showed no symptoms.

Other symptoms

Prof Spector said around 80pc of people across all age groups reported severe headaches and tiredness in the first week of illness.

He said shortness of breath was less common among children.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) listed aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, a rash on skin and discolouration of fingers or toes as less common symptoms of coronavirus.

However, some people who become infected do not develop any symptoms and do not feel unwell, the WHO said, and they can still transmit the virus to those around them.

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement are the most serious symptoms, according to the WHO.

These symptoms all require immediate medical attention.

How long it takes for symptoms to appear

A common cold usually passes within a week, with symptoms the same across all age groups, but can sometimes last longer in children.

According to the WHO, on average it takes five to six days from when someone is infected with coronavirus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days for any symptoms to appear.

