Irishman quizzed as part of multi-national €15m PPE virus scam

An Irishman has been quizzed by detectives as part of a multi-national €15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) scam being investigated by Interpol.

The inquiry was launched after a German company was duped into paying over €2 million up front through a cloned website for face masks to be used for the Covid-19 crisis.

Investigators have traced money to accounts in four separate countries after the fraud was realised late last month and two other people have appeared before a Dutch court as part of the large-scale probe.

Last Friday gardai interviewed an Irish national in Roscommon on suspicion of money laundering after €1.5 million was traced to an Irish bank account which has since been frozen.

Financial documents and electronic devices were also seized by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) who were assisted by local gardai. The items are now being forensically examined.

The man was interviewed in relation to section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Acts 2010 and 2018 which carries a maximum prison term of 14 years on conviction. He has not yet been charged and investigations are ongoing.

The German company, with offices in Hamburg and Zurich, were contracted by their Government to purchase 10 million masks to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The German District Service forwarded €15 million to the company who then attempted to acquire the PPE through a trusted Spanish company.

However, they were unable to fulfil the order due to the high demand of face masks in the ongoing pandemic.

An Irish intermediary was used to put the German company in touch with a Dutch supplier and an order was placed for 11 million masks.

However, the order was made with a fraudulent entity who cloned the website and email address of the legitimate Dutch company.

The fraudsters set up supply channels through the Irish middleman to provide 11 million masks valued at €7.7 million to the German Government.

A down payment of €1.5 million was made to the bank account of an Irish company based in Roscommon for the delivery of nearly eight million face masks, while €880,000 was also paid to the account of the fake Dutch company.

On March 27, members of the German and Irish companies met in Amsterdam for the handover of the masks shipment but it never materialised.

The representatives then attended the offices of the Dutch company who informed them that no shipment was ever ordered or assigned to them.

An multi-national investigation was launched which traced the money to different bank accounts in the Netherlands, Nigeria and Ireland.

A sum of €880,000 was also transferred from the legitimate German company, with nearly €500,000 sent from a the UK to a Nigerian account which has since been recalled.

A further €125,000 was moved to a Dutch account. On April 8 Dutch police arrested two men for alleged fraud, falsification and money laundering in relation to the €880.000 and they have since appeared in court.

The investigation involved Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) in Germany, Holland and Ireland who are being supported by Interpol, Europol and Eurojust.

Cyber inquiries also uncovered that fraudsters had captured the address of an existing Dutch company who operate in this business and opened a bank account at the same Dutch bank as the legitimate company compromised in a similar manner.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors