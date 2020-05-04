Irish startup funding could be 'wiped out' as venture capital dries up

Irish venture capitalists are warning that a generation of startups may be “wiped out” by the pandemic, with new data showing that seed funding for new firms has collapsed.

In the first three months of the year, seed and small firm funding deals fell by almost half compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association.

Deals of between €1m and €5m dropped by 44pc to €38mm while deals under €1m fell by 39pc to €8.4m.

Similarly, venture funding in the €10m to €30m category fell by 33pc to €58.2m.

Only deals in the €5m to €10m range stayed relatively steady, falling by 5pc to €26.1m.

“Our fear is that Covid-19 will act like a hard frost which will wipe out the majority of Irish seed companies,” said Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general of the Irish Venture Capital Association.

“There is a real danger that we will lose a generation of innovative Irish start-ups.”

She said that the Government should look at other schemes introduced in countries like France which has announced the provision for pre revenue start-ups to borrow two years of payroll.

“Our concern is that without additional capital support for early and later stage SMEs themselves, there may not be sufficient companies left standing for employees to return to,” said Neil McGowan, chairman of the IVCA and partner with MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland.

He said that the recently-introduced €180m Sustaining Enterprise Fund excluded pre revenue venture capital backed start-ups.

“Many of the most promising innovative companies have limited or no revenues or profits in the early years and employ less than 10 people,” said Mr McGowan.

Overall, venture capital funding to Irish technology firms increased by 16pc to €228.9m in the first quarter of 2020. However, this includes a single “mega deal”, making up over a third of the entire haul.

“The overall figures were distorted by a €98m funding round by ALX Oncology early in the quarter which was the largest single deal since 2018,” said Mr McGowan. “When you drill down into the results, there has been a collapse of over 40pc in funding in the under-€5m range. This is all the more alarming as the impact of Covid-19 on funding did not fully arise until mid-quarter.”

The IVCA figures were contained in the organisation’s VenturePulse survey published in association with William Fry.

Online Editors