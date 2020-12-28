Irish researcher helps develop gene probe to aid ICU patients who have Covid-19

Dr Sara Clohisey says her genetics research at the University of Edinburgh into Covid illness will continue. Photo: Norrie Russell

An Irish scientist is at the heart of a study into how patients’ genetic makeup plays a role in serious Covid-19 cases.

Sara Clohisey, a core scientist and study author from Clontarf, north Dublin, said the research is “exciting” and could provide real help for patients in the future.

Dr Clohisey (33) is part of a research team at the University of Edinburgh which has found some gene variants are linked to severe infections.

The team has studied the genomes of 2,200 critically ill Covid-19 patients and found the genetic makeup of a person plays a role in how some patients are affected.

Their work could unlock one of the most puzzling issues of the pandemic – why some patients suffer much worse outcomes.

Dr Clohisey, a Trinity College graduate, told the Irish Independent: “We can identify potential genomic regions associated with severe Covid-19.

“Our research hasn’t focused on age or sex or co-morbidity. We focused on specific genetic factors and tried to identify those. And It’s likely acute illness is associated with a number of factors.

“It’s very exciting research and an incredible amount of work has gone into this for the past 10 months.

“It’s been non-stop. We started with a very small team that’s grown [during] the pandemic.”

The research means doctors treating patients in intensive care may be able to focus on genetic pathways that could identify potential treatments.

It could also help identify particular types of drugs already in existence that may help.

Medical research has previously highlighted that older people and those with underlying conditions are at increased risk of severe sickness. However, genetic predisposition to inflammation or other detrimental side-effects may also be factors in their decline.

Researchers’ primary goal is to uncover possible treatments.

They examined the genes of Covid-19 patients in intensive care across Britain and compared them to those of healthy people.

The journal Nature published the findings and the study correlates with previous findings that signposts genetic makeup as a contributing factor to severe disease.

It states a gene called IFNAR2 – or interferon – which allows cells to build protein receptors for potent immune molecules may be linked to severe illness.

The gene is part of the body’s first defence against infection. And a weak response from it could enable the virus to escalate.

Dr Clohisey said: “This is such important and vital research and I am so grateful I’ve been a part of it. There is much work still to do. We are hopeful it could make a real difference.”

Online Editors