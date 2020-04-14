IRISH Olympians devastated by the postponement of the Tokyo Games have turned their attention to helping asylum seekers in Direct Provision centres with special 'social distancing' exercises during the virus pandemic.

Current and former Olympians including Claire Lambe, Sanita Puspure, Thomas Barr, Annalise Murphy, Natalya Coye and Ciarán O'Lionáird have agreed to provide special 'virtual' exercise routines to help those stranded in Direct Provision centres cope with the Covid-19 crisis.

The idea is spearheaded by former Irish Olympian Claire Lambe who is a member of the Sanctuary Runners movement.

A not-for-profit group, Sanctuary Runners has more than 2,000 members across Ireland who work to help bring those in Director Provision together with the rest of Irish society.

Claire has offered exercise classes online each Saturday morning with hundreds logging on to stay in shape.

Now, she has recruited her fellow Irish Olympians to help those who rank as amongst the most vulnerable in Irish society.

“Normally we would meet up to run every week but because of the Covid-19 crisis that is not possible," she said.

"So I thought, why not use technology to connect people and ensure they stay fit and healthy during this? Even if they are living in the confined space of a Direct Provision centre.”

Now, the Olympians are providing special guided exercise routines each Saturday at 11am thanks to the app Zoom.

The exercise films and the diversion from lives caught within 2km of Director Provision centres has been a huge relief for those living in such centres.

“It is incredible - we feel connected even though we are all apart,” Sanctuary Runner Deborah Oniah said.

Deborah lives in a Direct Provision centre in Cork.

“It is very difficult for many in Direct Provision to exercise during this crisis and energy levels can drop but the 'Sanctuary Strength' class really lifts us, makes us stronger and lets us know there are people thinking of us and loving us.

"You don’t need lots of space to do the workout and its recorded and sent to us so we can do it over and over again during the week.”

Claire said she was thrilled when other Irish Olympians agreed to get involved.

“Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy sent us a workout last week from her back garden which we were able to share with everyone," Claire said.

"Thomas Barr, Sanita Puspure and Natalya Coyle have also filmed exercises and we are so grateful to them. And Ciarán O’Lionáird is sending some exercises all the way from the United States. We hope to add some more well-known names in the weeks ahead.”

Sanctuary Runners founder, Graham Clifford, said it is all about showing solidarity, friendship and respect to those in Direct Provision during the Covid 19 crisis.

“For people living in Direct Provision the ability to exercise now will be greatly diminished," he said.

"People in centres are stressed because the chance of catching the virus is greater than for the rest of us. Many are living in confined spaces, sharing bedrooms, bathrooms, eating areas and so on."

"This enables people to exercise, to feel that virtual hand of friendship over their shoulder. We also have all of our Irish Sanctuary Runners – people exercising together as families from their kitchens, hallways, bedrooms, back gardens and even farms."

"Claire, and all the other Olympians, are making a massive impact to the lives of so many people through this. This is the epitome of the Olympic spirit.”

