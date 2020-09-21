Irish officials are considering a tracing method that helped Japan avoid lockdowns

It's a strategy that helped Japan avoid lockdowns and now experts are considering implementing it here.

Ireland, like most countries, has approached contact tracing as "prospective" investigations. That means tracking down all close contacts of the infected. Japan, however, emphasised "retrospective" contact tracing. It involves following leads, like a detective, to the source of the infection.

The Irish Independent can reveal the method was recently considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) after the Department of Health (DoH) presented a paper on its merits.

According to Nphet minutes: "The DoH noted that its review of international research to date indicated that the addition of retrospective contact tracing for the 14-day period prior to symptom onset has the potential to add to the understanding of transmission chains, especially for sporadic cases and community transmission."

Nphet subsequently commissioned the HSE to do a feasibility study.

Retrospective contact tracing seeks to identify the source of outbreaks and then contact others who might have been infected. It can help with early treatment, and to stop the spread to other areas and more people. In Japan, this also helped contain infections within regions.

The goal is to investigate activities around multiple cases, to determine the place or person that was the common source of transmission. They then make exhaustive efforts to find all the people who came into contact with the source.

In a series of tweets, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, suggested source tracing could help explain why restaurants and bars had been asked to shut even though there were so few outbreaks within those environments.

"If I went out five days ago and caught the virus in a restaurant, it will have multiplied silently inside me for three days; then I will have started shedding virus, and potentially infecting others, for two days; today I become symptomatic, self-isolate, and get a test.

"Public health only ask me about my contacts for the 48 hours before I developed symptoms. They don't need to know where I got the virus; that happened five days ago. They want to know where the virus is going, who I might have infected, and prevent onward transmission.

"My contacts are tested, and unfortunately two of my family are infected. It's now a household outbreak, and I am a case of community transmission. Even though I got it in a restaurant and brought it home.

"We would like to go back and find out where people are getting the virus, but we don't have the time or resources to pursue this academic exercise. We have lots of international evidence from better resourced systems on how the virus transmits - we know that social settings, including bars and restaurants, drive community transmission."

One public health doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it would be a "vital" next step.

"It is a process that has been totally missed in this test, trace, isolate slogan. When you are a public health doctor in your own region investigating these cases, you know all the stories and you can start to say, 'Hey, were they at the same christening? Or, 'They are a similar age, they might play together'.

"These are the kind of things we can find connections with and go back and find more undetected cases. If there is an ongoing issue with a group that is meeting up, we are able to interrupt the transmission by finding the source. It's a vitally important step."