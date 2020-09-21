| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Irish officials are considering a tracing method that helped Japan avoid lockdowns

Professor Philip Nolan says source tracing has value. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin Expand

Close

Professor Philip Nolan says source tracing has value. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Professor Philip Nolan says source tracing has value. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Colin Keegan

Professor Philip Nolan says source tracing has value. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Catherine Fegan

It's a strategy that helped Japan avoid lockdowns and now experts are considering implementing it here.

Ireland, like most countries, has approached contact tracing as "prospective" investigations. That means tracking down all close contacts of the infected. Japan, however, emphasised "retrospective" contact tracing. It involves following leads, like a detective, to the source of the infection.

The Irish Independent can reveal the method was recently considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) after the Department of Health (DoH) presented a paper on its merits.

Related Content