Irish insurers urged to partially refund motor premiums as US companies return millions to policyholders

Irish insurance companies are being urged to partially refund motor premiums for drivers who are travelling far less on the roads since the country was placed into lockdown due to Covid-19.

It comes as insurance experts said claim volumes have collapsed, a development that will save insures millions of euro.

In the United States, a number of auto insurance companies announced they would be refunding policyholders as motorists are driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish Independent put queries to insurers here to see if they would be following suit.

Axa said it would issue a partial refund to drivers who are currently not using their car once it is not parked on the road or in a public place.

Customers must notify the motor taxation office if their car is off the road.

“AXA customers who are currently not driving their car and where it is not parked on the road or in a public place have the option to suspend the road traffic cover on their policy," a spokesperson said.

"This means they are just keeping insurance cover for the comprehensive/fire and theft element of their policy."

Aviva said it is not in a position to alter cover or issue refunds as clarity has not been provided on how long lockdown measures will last.

"Motorists can continue to drive their cars for a number of specific purposes including traveling to work in essentials services, food and pharmacy shopping, visiting a doctor or caring for a vulnerable relative," a spokesperson for the company said.

"Using the car for these purposes requires the continuation of the customers’ existing motor insurance cover which is priced and provided on an annual basis.

"While car usage has declined significantly under the current government and HSE measures, Aviva does yet not have clarity on how long these measures or similar restrictions will be in place for and therefore we are not in a position to alter cover or refund premiums."

FBD said it did not wish to comment and Allianz said it would not be issuing refunds at this time.

The Irish Independent is awaiting responses from Chill Insurance, RSA, Its4Women and Liberty.

Peter Boland, director of campaign group The Alliance For Insurance Reform, said insurers should issue partial refunds due to the decrease in risk on the roads.

"Risk has been substantially reduced and we'd expect the insurers would reflect that," he said.

"To be honest, given the reaction in the US, it would create enormous goodwill to introduce similar measures here."

The discounts in the US reflect the fact that the number of accidents has reduced significantly in recent weeks and is expected to remain at a relatively low level while travel restrictions are in force.

Some estimates have calculated that road accidents and associated insurance claims in countries battling the virus could fall as much as 60pc.

A spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority said there were 10 road deaths between the date the schools closed and when the next stage of restrictions were introduced on March 27.

Since March 27, there have been no road deaths.

Chairman of the Consumers Association of Ireland, Michael Kilcoyne, said the risk of accidents had substantially reduced, which should translate into discounts for motorists.

“It is perfectly reasonable to expect motor insurers here to follow the Americans. There risks are lower and they have charged people on the basis of a risk that is now substantially reduced,” he said.

And leading insurance broker Jonathan Hehir said motor claims were well down.

“The notification of claims has dropped to the floor,” he said.

Mr Hehir, of CoverInaAClick.ie, said people not using their car or van should apply to their insurer to suspend their cover.

This is particularly the case for those with a second car they are not using, or a van that is not being used as they have to stop working.

Experts said you notify the insurer to suspend insurance if you are not using it and claim a rebate after reactivating the policy. The policy would still have fire and theft cover.

Mr Hehir said the policy would need to be suspended for at least 28 days, and a rebate of up to 75pc of the pro-rata premium could be given back in a rebate.

He said insurers usually need the insurance disc to be returned to them, but many are now accepting a written assurance from the policyholder that they will not drive when the policy is suspended.

“But it is not a good idea to cancel a policy mid year. Suspend your cover instead. The rule is you do not drive because it is off cover,” Mr Hehir said.

Insurance Ireland, the lobby group for insurers, said that unless a vehicle is certified as being off the road, it must be insured.

“Motor insurance covers damage to your vehicle(e.g. fire, theft, accidental damage) and your liability for injury to third parties and damage to third party property. Even if your driving is less frequent the risk of being involved in a crash is still there. Claims free driving is recognised through the no-claims, discount system,” it said.

Insurance Ireland said that customers who has questions about their cover should contact their insurer or their broker who will discuss all of the detail with them.

