Irish hospitals warned over cyber attacks exploiting Covid-19 crisis

Tánaiste Simon Coveney pictured being given a tour of Smarttech247's new Security Operations Centre by CEO Ronan Murphy.

IRISH hospitals and healthcare facilities have been warned they are now being targeted by ruthless international cyber criminals seeking to exploit the Covid-19 crisis.

Cork-based cyber protection firm, Smarttech247, said hospitals across Ireland and Europe now face an unprecedented threat from gangs seeking to cash-in on the pandemic.

Interpol, in a formal warning to Ireland and other European countries, said hospitals and healthcare agencies at the forefront of the global response to the Covid-19 outbreak have become targets of ransomware attacks designed to lock them out of their critical systems in an attempt to extort payments.

Global cybergangs, having initially ignored the pandemic, are now seeking to exploit the Covid-19 crisis for profit.

The international police agency said the threat was very serious - and could have devastating consequences if key hospitals are effectively locked-out of their core IT systems, with the potential for lives to be lost.

Smarttech247 said it had noted an alarming increase in "brute force" attacks aimed at overpowering IT security systems.

“The issuing of a so-called Purple Notice by Interpol to all 194 of its member countries shows how serious the threat has become,"

Smarttech247 general manager Raluca Saceanu said.

"Cybercriminals had previously been reluctant to target medical institutions during the crisis, however these are often ruthless individuals driven by profit at any cost."

"Our security operations centres have noted a significant spike in so-called “brute force” attacks, as well as ransomware attempts in the past three weeks." "Hospitals here need to be sure that their systems have been fully updated, and patched against any threats that have previously been identified.”

The Cork-based firm said it is working round-the-clock with several Irish agencies to beef-up protection against such mounting cyber attacks.

"Security operations centres like ours are closely monitoring the activities of these criminals globally, and we urge IT managers with concerns to urgently engage external support to ensure the delivery of care in our hospitals can continue without interruption from cyber-attack."

"We are willing to join the national effort to support hospitals who have concerns, and ensure they are protected at no extra cost during this critical time.”

IT experts have urged hospitals and healthcare facilities to exercise extreme care and to follow simple guidelines including: avoid clicking on links or open attachments in suspicious or unexpected emails; ensure all important files are backed up; ensure anti-virus solutions are in place for all devices; use strong, unique passwords for all systems and update all passwords regularly.

The Cork Airport based operation ranks not only as one of the most advanced cyber security firms in Ireland but in the world.

The Cork complex has a 'live' link to the IBM supercomputer and Palo Alto Networks which allows even sophisticated State-backed cyber attacks to be identified and tackled in between two and five minutes.

Tackling such attacks by manual means could require six weeks.

It was Smarttech that revealed last year a major ransomware attack on Ireland was the work of North Korean-backed cyber criminals.

Since 2015, the number of ransomware attacks on firms has increased by a staggering 1,500pc.

Online Editors