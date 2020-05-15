Irish horse racing to resume on June 8

Irish racing will return behind closed doors at the earlier date of June 8 after Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) made a successful proposal to government to resume sooner than had initially been expected.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced two weeks ago that "behind closed doors" activities would resume in Phase Three (June 29) of his five-phase plan to ease lockdown restrictions amid much outrage from those in the Irish racing industry.

HRI have successfully lobbied to bring that date forward by three weeks, however, with Fine Gael TD Peter Burke making the declaration on Twitter this afternoon that racing will now return during Phase Two on June 8.

"Horse Racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8th. Much needed certainty for the sector," Longford/Westmeath TD Burke said in a Twitter post.

Today had been billed as D-Day for HRI in their attempt to reach a compromise with the government and it seems to have been a successful one with Burke tweeting the positive result during a cabinet meeting earlier today, although HRI are yet to confirm the news.

The racing industry had been hit exponentially at every level by the Coronavirus but a return to action would be hugely welcomed by trainers, jockeys, stable staff and everyone involved in racing.

Online Editors