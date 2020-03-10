Irish citizens are recommended not to travel to Italy - Coveney

Tanaiste & Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney TD during a press briefing in the Courtyard of Government Buildings, Dublin Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has urged Irish people to cancel travel plans to all parts of Italy but said that stopping tourists coming from Italy is out of his control.

In light of internal developments in Italy, the Department of Foreign Affairs has upgraded travel advice to Irish citizens, recommending against travel to the whole of Italy.

There are now almost 10,000 people infected with Covid-19 in Italy and close to 500 people there have died from the virus.

Mr Coveney has urged Irish people to avoid travelling to all parts of Italy, unless absolutely essential.

"Up until yesterday, our travel advice for Italy was that nobody should travel to the northern regions, unless it was absolutely essential. Now that is extended to the country as a whole," he said.

"The vast majority of the 24 people who have tested positive in Ireland so far, have come from northern Italy, and they brought it home with them.

"It really is totally unprecedented that you'd have a Minister for Foreign Affairs advising Irish citizens not to travel to large EU member states. But that is the advice this morning."

Last weekend, hundreds of Italian rugby supporters arrived in Dublin despite their Six Nations clash with Ireland being postponed.

Mr Coveney said that it is out of his jurisdiction to control flights leaving Italy for Ireland, but that the caretaker Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will today raise the issue of flights and further EU-wide responses at a meeting of the European Council.

"The truth is that a very, very small numbers of people will be traveling out of Italy to other countries. But the Taoiseach has a council meeting with other EU leaders today, it's a teleconference meeting," Mr Coveney said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"The truth is that we have no experts on the planet on Covid19 because it's new - 13 weeks ago, no one ever heard of it.

"We can't control that (flights from Italy) but effectively, Italy is now in lockdown as a country that 60 million people aren't moving around, except for to facilitate essential work.

"He (Mr Varadkar) will be raising the issue of how do we manage air travel collectively, across the European Union to try to reduce risk of the spread of this virus."

The Tánaiste said that while the virus is still in the 'containment phase' in Ireland, it is inevitable that it will be upgraded to more serious phases.

"There are different phases here in terms of how you respond to something like this. So we are currently in the initial - what's called - containment phase," he said.

"In other words, anybody who tests positive, we want to establish who they are, where they've come from, and the likely source of infection.

"But I think it is inevitable that we will move on to what's called the delay phase, which is essentially trying to stop the spread of a virus in a population that has no immunity and recognizing the reality that we effectively have no vaccine and no treatment for this virus right now.

"And therefore, the only way that we have of effectively limiting the numbers of people who contract the virus is through good public communication, and of course, providing comprehensive and good health care to people who have symptoms."

The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Italy are now 463, accounting for 52pc of fatalities outside of China.

With all of Italy under lockdown, reeling financial markets and rioting prisoners, it remains to be seen how the country can cope. Over 9,000 people have become infected in Italy in little over two weeks, lending weight to the stringent measures announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday.

Businesses, including bars and restaurants, have been told they can only remain open if they can guarantee customers remain a metre apart.

While payments on mortgages will be suspended across the whole of Italy after the coronavirus outbreak, Italy's deputy economy minister said on Tuesday.

