Ireland’s restrictions: Six key points from Taoiseach’s speech 

Here are the six key points from Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s speech on Ireland’s restrictions:

Outdoor events:

As planned, numbers for organised events can increase to 200 or 500 for stadia or venues with a capacity of over 5,000.

Indoor dining:

The planned reopening on July 5 has been postponed until at least July 19. Government intends to devise a plan to allow vaccinated people or those with immunity eat and drink indoors.

Weddings:

50 guests will permitted at weddings from July 5.

Household visits:

No limit on number of people who can visit together if they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid 19 infection in the previous nine months.

Communions and confirmations:

Are not to take place until further notice.

International travel:

Ireland will operate the EU Digital Covid Certificate from July 19 which you can travel if vaccinated or if you have recovered Covid in the past nine months. The public health advise is not to travel unless you are fully vaccinated.