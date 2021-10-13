Ireland’s Covid-19 incidence rate over twice the EU average

Ireland’s incidence rate of Covid-19 is over twice as high as the European average, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

The Irish Health Surveillance Protection Centre (HPSC) has reported that the incidence rate per 100,000 of population here now stands at 367.8.

That compares to an average of just 150.6 across the European Union and the European Economic Area.

Overall Ireland now has the seventh highest incidence of the disease across the region.

Lithuania has the highest infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants at close to 800, followed by Estonia at 658, Romania at 631, Latvia at 580, Slovenia at 571, Croatia at 410 and then Ireland at 367.

Poland has the lowest incidence rate in the EU at just 34, Spain’s rate stands at 63.1, Italy has a rate of 77, while Portugal’s is slightly higher at 87.

Denmark - a country whose population is slightly bigger than Ireland’s and which has been compared to Ireland in terms of its vaccine roll-out - has an incidence rate of 94.

Meanwhile, France, Germany and the Netherlands’ rates are closer to the EU average at 106, 131 and 133 respectively.

In terms of deaths from the virus, Ireland’s rate is below the average rate in the region.

The European average Covid-19 death rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 18 – the rate here is 14.

The country with the highest average death rate from the virus is Bulgaria at 145, followed by Romania at 107 and Lithuania at just under 100.

Liechtenstein and Iceland currently have a rate of zero in the category.

It comes as Malta had the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate in Europe as of October 10, having administered 163.17 doses per 100 people in the country according to the data platform Statista.com.

Iceland had administered 162.65 doses per 100.

The UK was the first country in Europe to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for widespread use and began inoculations on December 8, 2020, and so far, has administered 138.3 doses per 100.

According to the latest data, Portugal had administered 157.77 doses per 100 of the population.