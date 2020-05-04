Ireland's contact-tracing app may not work with the UK app, tech giants warn

Apple and Google have warned that different contact-tracing app systems in neighbouring countries may lead to functionality problems.

Company representatives today said that if every country deploys their own app based on different underlying technology, it will make it difficult for ‘interoperability’ when roaming.

Ireland and the UK are currently adopting different contact-tracing app systems, with Ireland basing its ‘decentralised’ approach on technology provided by Apple and Google.

The UK, by contrast, says that it will store data centrally.

While it is not yet clear how much the two national apps will differ, Apple and Google are setting out a warning to those who live in border areas or who might need to travel to and from the UK in the near future.

Company representatives today also said that governments which build their own systems are going to have extra challenges in keeping the contact-tracing apps stable and from draining battery life.

The technology enables contact-tracing apps to work using Bluetooth connections to log 14 days’ worth of contact with other phones that also use the same app. If someone tests positive for Covid-19, they can consent to uploading their anonymous connection list to a health authority’s system, which can then automatically notify the phones that were in proximity through the app.

Users will be able to consent or withdraw consent at any time at multiple stages of the process. The system will not use location data. The HSE has not yet said whether the Irish app will ask for phone numbers.

Last week, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed that Ireland’s contact-tracing app would be based on the Apple-Google technology.

The head of the HSE, Paul Reid, has said that the contact-tracing app, being built by Waterford-based Nearform, would be ready by the end of May. It has undergone a series of delays.

Apple and Google say that they will not allow targeted advertising or location services to be used through their technology for a contact-tracing app.

They are also limiting allowance to one app per country, except in the case of countries with regional or state governance levels, to try to maximise the chance of an app getting mass adoption.

Last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said: “this will only work if the people of Ireland download it. Otherwise it won’t make a blind bit of difference.”

Experts say that over 50pc of the population, which means over 60pc of smartphone owners, need to download the app for it to be effective.

Apple and Google also said today that they are working “in the long term” for smartphones to be able to notify people about possible exposure to Covid-19 without having to download a standalone contact-tracing app.

The two giants say they will add the capability into their operating systems in a later phase, with the companies concentrating first on providing underlying technology that national health authorities might use in their own contact-tracing apps.

It means that people might get alerts automatically as long as they agree to turn on the feature on their phones.

Online Editors