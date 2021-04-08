Paul Reid, HSE CEO announced this morning that Ireland will administer it’s one millionth Covid-19 vaccine today.

Mr Reid said, “We expect almost 19 pc of the eligible population to have received their dose 1 and almost 8 pc dose 2”.

The HSE CEO added that this week Ireland will administer 98 pc of vaccines received within the same week.

As of Sunday, 4th April, Ireland had administered 663,411 first doses of the vaccine, and

272,676 second doses of the vaccine.





Read More





Read More

As of that day Ireland had administered 936,087 doses.

This was mostly made up of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, with 73pc, or 691,475 doses.

Around 22pc of vaccines administered were AstraZeneca, and only 4 pc were the Moderna vaccine.

The groups issued the vaccine were people aged 65+, frontline healthcare workers, and people aged 16-69 at very high risk.

So far in Ireland there has been 4,732 deaths from Covid-19 and 239,325 confirmed cases.

By European standards, Ireland is currently one of five European Union states to hit their target of the first dose in over 80’s.

Ireland has the eighth highest percentage of an adult population vaccinated in Europe with one dose of the vaccine at 15.6 pc, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

As of Sunday, the UK has the highest proportion of their adult population vaccinated with 54.36 doses per 100 population.





Read More





Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland Read More

Online Editors