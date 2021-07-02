Ireland to buy one million unwanted vaccines from Romania

IRELAND is on the brink of buying one million Covid-19 vaccines from the Romanian government, Independent.ie can exclusively reveal.

The move will be a massive boost for the vaccination programme amid dire warnings from health chiefs that a fourth wave of Covid-19 is now inevitable.

In recent days, Romania has halted the importation of vaccines due to a slow uptake among its citizens. Their government already started sending more than one million unwanted doses to Denmark earlier this week.

Independent.ie has now established that talks between Ireland and Romania for a similar amount are close to concluding. A source said things are at “a very sensitive stage”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and officials have approached all EU member states over recent months to inquire about vaccine supplies but the Romanian lead is the first one to result in proper negotiations.

It is understood the Irish embassy in Bucharest renewed contact with Romanian officials in recent days and this led to a positive discussion between Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

A source said negotiations have now been taken up by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Department of Health who will work to finalise the logistics.

The shipment is expected to be made up of around 700,000 Pfizer vaccines and 300,000 Moderna vaccines. These are most sought after at present as the vaccine roll-out moves into the younger cohorts.

A government spokesperson confirmed: “As part of this process the Taoiseach had a good discussion this morning with his EU counterpart, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and they agreed in principle to the purchase of one million vaccines.

“This process is continuing and is yet to be completed.”

He added that discussions are also taking place with the European Commission and with Member States, particularly those who may have potential surpluses.

“Ensuring that as many people as possible can get vaccinated as quickly as possible remains the best way to combat Covid-19, particularly given the rapid rise of the Delta variant,” the spokesperson said.

People aged between 35 and 39 are currently being called for one of these two mRNA vaccines.

Read More

Romania has missed a goal to vaccinate five million people by the end of May, with just over a fifth of the population – 4.47 million people – inoculated.

Expand Close Simon Coveney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Coveney

The Reuters news agency says vaccine hesitancy is spreading amid entrenched distrust in state institutions, misinformation campaigns and weak vaccine education.

Earlier this week, 43,000 AstraZeneca vaccines passed their expiry date without Romania being able to administer them. Officials have asked the company to extend the shelf-life of the medicines.

Authorities have opened appointment-free vaccination centres in markets, airports and concert halls, and is sending doctors door-to-door in villages, where scepticism is rife.

News that Ireland is set to get one million extra doses comes just hours after it was announced that pharmacies can start giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 18- to 34-year-olds from Monday.

Discussions are also ongoing with the European Commission to see if there is any way to speed up vaccine supplies through the normal routes in July and August.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said people in the 18-34 age group can 'opt in' and begin registering online or contacting their local pharmacy to book a vaccine.

This means that young people could be vaccinated one to two months earlier than planned, if they opt in, Mr Donnelly said.

There will be two options available to the 18-34 age group. Pharmacies will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to 18- to 34-year-olds from Monday, while vaccination centres will begin offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to the group from the following Monday.

Alternatively, they can wait until the normal vaccine roll-out schedule reaches their age group and get a Pfizer or Moderna inoculation.

There are 40,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently in pharmacies, and through July, there will be a total of 205,000-210,000 of the single dose vaccines delivered.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned the surge triggered by the highly infectious Delta variant, which will hit in August and September, would be unstoppable.

“We are not going to stop this happening. This variant has sufficient strength in the way of fitness to become dominant across Europe. It’s a question of when rather than if,” he said.