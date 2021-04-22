Ireland is supporting the European Commission’s plan to initiate a legal case against Astrazeneca for failing to hit delivery targets of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A legal case has been initiated by Brussels against the vaccine manufacturer.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed today that Ireland has joined the case against Astrazeneca as a party.

He said that the case relates to Astrazeneca’s “complete failure” to meet its delivery and contractual agreements.

"With regard to AstraZeneca, a legal case has been initiated by the (European) Commission and earlier this week I have joined Ireland as one of the parties to that legal case, specifically around AstraZeneca's complete failure to meet its delivery and contractual agreements for April, May and June," he told the Dáil.

More to follow…




