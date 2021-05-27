Ireland ‘should observe so-called Indian Covid-19 variant in UK’ as we begin to reopen country 

Ireland should carefully observe the so-called Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK as the country begins to reopen, according to the the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group.

The group, which advocates for an evidence-based approach to pandemic management, discussed the significance of the new Covid-19 variant first identified in India that is now spreading in the UK, and the significance of that on Ireland.

Dr Aoife McLysaght, a geneticist at Trinity College Dublin, said: “We don’t have much data at the moment” of the new strain due to the cyber-hacking of the HSE, but it is present in the country.

“The data that has been released are extremely sketchy – it’s very course level data, very rough numbers so we don’t have the usual detailed situation update that we would normally have,” she said.

On Friday, there were 72 reported cases of the variant in Ireland.

Mathematician Scientist Dr Paul Dempsey said “the problem is we don’t know how many of them are in mandatory quarantine or in controlled clusters".

The variant is reported to be 50pc more transmissible than the original Covid-19 strain according to UK research, which Dr Dempsey said could be “over-estimated”.

However, he explained we won’t know until more data is available in the UK, as there is uncertainty regarding the transmissibility of the new variant.

“We’ll be able to observe what happens in the UK and in a few weeks it will be quite clear,” said Dr McLysaght, who added that “the potential cost of opening up now if it is as bad as it might be, is really huge”.

The group said opening up foreign travel is “really high risk” as the new variant is spreading in Europe and the UK.

Will the vaccine protect you from the new variant?

Research in the UK showed protection against the new variant depended on the vaccine.

Protection against the new variant was low after dose one, and improved after the second dose according to Dr. Dempsey, who emphasised that more research is needed on the subject.

After dose one, the Pfizer vaccine had a “range of people still left unprotected” to the new variant, said Dr. Dempsey.

He added that for AstraZeneca, “it’s the same after dose one” and “in both situations a range of people are still left unprotected as far as cases are concerned” after the first dose.

He said the time span between AstraZeneca doses is twelve weeks, compared to an interval of three to four weeks with the Pfizer vaccine.

“You get to dose two quicker and you get protection after dose two much quicker with Pfizer,” he said.