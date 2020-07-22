Ireland records 17 new cases of Covid-19 as over 15 million have now been infected worldwide

A further 17 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland as over 15 million people have now been infected worldwide.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) were notified of 17 confirmed cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 25,819.

The HSPC reported that one person with Covid-19 has died. There have now been a total of 1,754 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.

"These actions are vital to our collective effort to suppress this highly infectious disease as we work towards reopening our schools and our healthcare services, and to protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months."

Worldwide, the number of recorded cases of Covid-19 has now reached 15.01 million. The toll of Covid-19 related deaths globally is now over 616,000.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the coronavirus in the third test he has taken since falling ill on July 7, the Brazilian government said today.

US President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric and tone, encouraged Americans to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance and warned that the coronavirus pandemic would get worse before it got better.

Trump expressed a willingness to work with China or other countries to bring a successful coronavirus vaccine to the United States, despite rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The US government will pay $1.95bn (€1.7bn) to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday.

The University of Oxford's possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said.

Meanwhile, news that the United States had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston fanned a bout of selling in equity markets on Wednesday, while the euro hit a 21-month high after the previous day's EU recovery fund deal.

